1. A glass table lamp that will softly illuminate your desk and help keep your spirits up when the sun sets before the work day ends.
Promising review: "I needed a lamp for my office to warm it up and, on a whim, decided on this one due to the cute mushroom look. So happy with this purchase! I love the warmth it brings to my office, and it’s super cute! I’ve already had so many compliments on it, too. Looking to buy a few more for the house now. Great purchase!" —EStangl
2. An encouraging daily planner if you're someone who THRIVES with a to-do list and a handful of highlighters. The pad has space for not only appointments and work priorities but also water intake, meal planning, and fitness goals, so you can use it to organize all aspects of your day.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
3. A timed lock box — AKA a cellphone jail — for those times when you really have to get ish done, but TikTok is righttttt at your fingertips, and you have the attention span of a fruit fly.
The box has three settings depending on your "commitment level." There's lockbox mode (no timed countdown), standard mode (a timed countdown with an unlock code), and fortress mode (timed countdown with no unlock code). The timer can be set anywhere from 1 minute to 30 days, and if you somehow accidentally set it to fortress mode but NEED to access your goods, you can contact customer support to have it overridden. One reviewer says they responded in a minute flat!
Promising review: "I needed help controlling my temptations. This is ideal. It has a timer. It does not have a clock. You can set the number of days, hours, and minutes to lock it. It's straightforward and easy to use. Now, I'm not consumed by the thought of whatever is tempting me. It's lightweight and portable also." —Barbara Miller
4. An anti-fatigue mat that can reduce stress on your muscles and joints. Reviewers attest to the fact that it's one of those things they never knew they were missing until they tried it.
5. An angled dry-erase desktop whiteboard where you can jot down notes or play a game of M.A.S.H. while you're half-paying attention to an all-hands meeting.
Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing multiple complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and at the top of my mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things." —Captainflapjax
6. A charging station with six USB charging ports if you're sick of having to use six different cords and a power strip (that gets alarmingly hot) to make sure your phone/tablet/e-reader/laptop are all sufficiently charged.
This dock comes with six cords for Apple devices, but is still compatible with other charger types. If you have Android devices, pick up a set of short USB-C cords. You can charge phones, tablets, smart watches, and even a Nintendo Switch in this thing.
Promising review: "This is my second one. I used the first one for about five years before it died. I immediately ordered another one from Amazon. I have a MacBook, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch. I can change all of them at the same time. I absolutely love this product. Oh, and I also have a Kindle tablet, and it plugs in, too." —Terry
7. A colorful mechanical keyboard with a matching wireless mouse you've most definitely seen on TikTok. Sure, you're still clacking away on a keyboard for eight hours a day, but now it's a bright and cheery one.
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing keyboard. The colors are eye-catching and make a drab office pop with color! I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between my home and office. Love the keys on this as well. Sleep mode seems to pop on kinda quickly, but it's nothing bad. Just push a button or click the mouse, and it's on again. I have had it for about a month now and will not be going back to any other style! It was delivered fast, packaging was great." —Nikki Bell
8. An acrylic dry-erase board if you've got a long list of to-dos, but hanging up a run-of-the-mill, aesthetic-ruining calendar or notepad isn't one of them.
1801 & Co. is a Minnesota-based, family-owned Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs, and more.
Promising review: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering, and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space. I can’t function at work without a dry-erase board, but I couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space, which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOKING like an office in the bedroom is challenging, but this acrylic board is PERFECT. The black pen that comes with it has a very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." —Dawn Powell
9. A nonslip mouse pad made to elevate your wrist and keep it in an ergonomic position while you click away at a keyboard responding to work emails and — more importantly — sending memes to your friends on Slack.
Promising review: "The design is gorgeous and so comfy that I even take it when I travel for business. This has relieved wrist pain from working on the computer every day." —Bianka P Gonzalez G
10. A seat cushion because, despite the junk in your trunk, sitting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is taking a serious toll on your tailbone. Give your tush some relief with this thiccc memory foam cushion.
Promising review: "On a long and uncomfortable flight to Hawaii, I managed to mess up my back and tailbone, which was really bad. I even paid to have a professional massage done because seating was impossibly painful. Nothing seemed to help. That’s how I ended up here, looking for some relief. This thing is magical, like sitting on the back of a unicorn while coming down a rainbow. I sat down on it, and all the pressure points did not give me any issues. I was able to drive out of state the next day with NO PROBLEM. Outstanding quality, doesn’t just squish down when you sit on it. BUY IT! The cover is also removable and washable." —Mrs.J
11. A memory foam ergonomic footrest with a teardrop design that keeps your feet and legs in a comfy position. If you switch things up and work between a desk and your couch or bed, you can also use it as a knee cushion or backrest.
Promising review: "I was using two yoga blocks to keep my feet elevated under my desk, but they weren’t comfortable and kept sliding around. But this Everlasting Comfort Foot Rest is perfect! It’s soft but not too soft. It’s at the perfect angle. My feet are happy now, and it doesn’t slide away from me. You can also put it upside-down and use it to exercise your feet. Great for the ankles!" —Vicky A. Allen
