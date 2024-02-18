30 Affordable Products That’ll Make Your Kitchen Feel Brand New

1. A sleek acacia wood utensil holder that'll warm up your countertop and make it look like you actually know what you're doing in the kitchen. The crock has a 360-degree turntable, too, so it's just as functional as it is beautiful.
Promising review: "I didn't think I could love a utensil holder as much as I do this one. The wooden material looks and feels great and also feels very sturdy. And the rotating base gives it a nice and smooth spin. Not to mention, this thing can hold A LOT! Such a great addition to my kitchen!" —Nguyening
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
2. A slim storage cart to utilize the dead space between your fridge and wall (or any appliance, really).
Promising reviews: "This is EXACTLY what I needed to fill the space between the cabinet and fridge. We removed an old, unwanted dishwasher and replaced the cabinets and there was this space that we didn't have any plans for so I ordered this cart to complete the collection. It looks awesome, holds a lot of needed items for the kitchen, freeing up the spice cabinet so it looks and feels more organized. It pulls out without any wobbling and seems very stable overall. I would order it again, maybe for the laundry room." —Mary P
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in three colors).
3. A nonskid washable runner you can throw down to hide dated tile and give you a little extra cushion while you cook.
Promising review: "I've grown tired of 'washable rugs' that are as thin as paper. They're folded into small squares and placed in bags, and the creases never seem to disappear when you unfold them. This rug lies flat immediately and it features a rubber backing that keeps it in place. What surprised me even more is its remarkable thickness, nearly comparable to a professional anti-fatigue mat. Its thickness effectively protects my spine, making me feel less tired when I leave the kitchen. It's very easy to clean, effortlessly vacuums, and spills can be wiped away with a towel. Cleaning tools easily collect pet hair, too." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes).
4. A magnetic stove shelf on which you can stack your go-to spices, oils, and kitschy salt and pepper shakers. It's also a convenient place to dry out a turkey wishbone if your family is into that tradition.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.
Promising review: "I had no problems with install. It’s secure and doesn’t move, and I was genuinely surprised at how much counter space I freed up. Now, it makes more intuitive sense to reach in front of me for my frequently grabbed cooking items on the StoveShelf (EVOO, S&P, etc.) instead of reaching off to the side to wherever I set it down last." —Online Shopper
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in three sizes and in five finishes).
5. Some matching oil and vinegar dispensers with metal pour spouts that'll make feel like you're dining at an Italian restaurant every night and not just pulling a frozen Trader Joe's meal from your freezer.
Promising review: "I LOVE these dispensers!!! They look so cute and make me feel so organized. They dispense liquids really well and do not leak. They come with almost every label you would need." —Tara Foster
Get them from Amazon for $20+ (available in two sizes, sets of one, two, or four, and in three styles).
6. A set of two cabinet shelf organizers so you can elevate your mug collection and make room for more because look, you *will* be buying at least one next time you go to Target.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE my new organizational wooden stands. They arrived today, as soon as I easily put them together I was surprised how great they looked. The texture is better than expected, very sturdy, looks great on my kitchen counter and turned my messy counter into a nice display of items I use daily. I’m so in love with these I’m going to buy more for other areas if the house and my adult kids think they’re great so thinking about getting them as stocking stuffers!!!!" —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in four finishes and two sizes).
7. An ink-depositing grout pen whose long-lasting, nontoxic pigment can conceal years of stains. If you've scrubbed, scrubbed, and scrubbed some more — all without result — then submit to the stains and just get this.
Promising review: "Holy cow! I never thought my stained grout would look so good! These pens are so amazing. After a little priming, they go forever! They cover very well and are super easy to use and cover the darkest of stains! I am buying four more to cover the rest of the house. I have very light beige tile and the beige color pens blend perfectly. I would NOT recommend white unless you have very while tile. This beige will blend well with white as well. Cannot beat it for the price." —NatJH
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available with narrow or wide tip).
8. A wooden pedestal to elevate your soap, candle, coffee supplies, or whatever else is all over your kitchen counter.
Promising review: "Sturdy design and a great value. If it’s very near to water maybe just spray a quick coat of sealer or poly on it to seal it from water damage. Came quickly and looks great with any decor!" —Lara Kessler
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three finishes).
9. A macramé fruit hammock so your bananas, apples, and oranges can enjoy their last days on Earth in comfort. Little do they know they're about to be devoured. 😈
KnappsKnots is a San Diego–based small business from Anastasia Knapp.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi
"Love it. Might get another for bread and buns. The clearance between our counter and upper cabinets is weirdly short — can’t fit most countertop items — so this was the perfect solution." —pogtotes
Get it from KnappsKnots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors).
10. A magnetic vinyl dishwasher cover if you aren't quite in the tax bracket where you can afford appliances that completely blend in with your cabinets... so might as well make your dishwasher a design element!
Small biz ReVent Covers also makes custom covers for air vents, so be sure to check those out if you're looking to hide other eyesores in your home. And to see just how easily these go on, check out this TikTok!
Get it from ReVent Covers on Etsy for $29.99+ (available in five designs and many sizes).
11. A set of six dimmable under-cabinet light strips that'll instantly add ambiance to any space you see fit be it your kitchen, closet, desk, or wardrobe. They're also remote controlled, so you can turn on the wow factor even if you're comfortable on the couch.
Each kit comes with six pre-cut LED light strips (9.8 feet in total) and adhesive strips for mounting. The 17-key remote can control basic functions like turning the lights on/off, setting a timer, dimming the lights, etc. Plus, it works at distances up to 60 feet.
Promising review: "Awesome product!! I love the ease of installation and the extra included pieces for a good fit. Perfect for adding some much-needed light to my dark kitchen. Dimmable and comes with a remote! There's no downside!" —Breezy Lady
Get a set of six from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six styles).
12. A neutral set of silicone-coated kitchen utensils so you can throw away the mismatched ones you've been using since college.
The utensils can withstand temperatures of -40 degrees F up to 446 degrees F. Each set includes 24 tools and a holder.
Promising review: "I don't normally write reviews, but I went out of my way to share this! I love these; they are super cute and really nice to cook with! I went through and threw away all of my plastic spoons and spatulas after using these. I'm definitely a fan!" —Patricia B.
Get them from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in eight color combos).
13. A set of wire baskets where you can store your bounty of fresh produce and — in the back — the processed snacks that you absolutely love but aren't as eager to show off.
Promising review: "An amazing product that's compact and sturdy. Clutter free and organized cabinets in my kitchen. Previously, small bottles of spices and other condiments were difficult to manage in my cabinet and sometimes while taking one out, another would topple down. When I was in a hurry to get things done, this was a nightmare! Now, what a relief. I just take the whole basket down, use the spices, and then it goes back. Sometimes I just open the cabinet just to admire the way it looks. 😁😁" –RST
Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sets of two, four, or eight, and in four finishes).