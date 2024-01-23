37 Affordable Pieces Of Decor If You’re Living On Your Own For The First Time Ever And Are Figuring Out Your Design Style

1. A simple framed print you can hang over the commode or balance on a barren windowsill in order to create a prettier focal point.
Promising review: "I didn’t think I’d ever say my bathroom is a cozy space, but this canvas gets me many compliments from guests! It is SUPER affordable and incredible quality. It really does look like a painting in person. The wood framing is very realistic. Highly recommend." —Sarah Gawronski
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five sizes and 36 designs).
2. A cake candle so freakin' cute, you won't ever burn it. That said, you will keep it dusted and in eyesight at all times for maximum enjoyment.
Fairytale Candles USA is a Winter Garden, Florida–based small biz with all sorts of food-scented, vegan soy candles.
Promising review: "Arrived so fast. It is equal parts gorgeous and delicious smelling. Have not lit it and may not, smells so great still, thank you!" —
Get it from Fairytale Candles USA on Etsy for $20 (available in three colors).
3. A cloud-like catchall dish that looks like it'd be right at home in a trendy TikToker's GRWM.
4. A hammered gold moon phase garland if your space could use some witchy (think a la Stevie Nicks) energy.
Promising review: "Everything you’d expect it to be. Such a delicate and elegant feature for all us moon children out there. This shop is also exceptional in everything they do (at least from the three products I’ve bought from them so far they are extremely thoughtful in everything from packaging to follow-up, plus knowing I’m supporting a woman-owned small business is really the cherry on top of personal satisfaction besides the great product itself. Highly recommend. 👌🙌👍" —fernanda kaufmann
Get it from Amazon for $12.79+ (available in five styles).
5. A ready-made gallery wall set with seven frames in your choice of finish because if you're anything like me, you LOVE the look but get super anxious thinking about curating one on your own.
What's included: One 11x14, two 8x10, and four 5x7 frames.
Promising review: "Finally got these frames up and I must say they look stunning! Glass is clear, frames are a soft brushed light gold, edges line up nicely. They’re very easy to install, especially since you can see through them to line up your nail. They advertise their glass being two times stronger than normal glass, and I believe it! Accidentally dropped one of the small frames off our island onto wood flooring, and it took zero damage. Glass was intact, frame without a scratch or dent. Maybe it was pure luck? But overall, very impressed with these frames!" —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $44.49 (available in four finishes and two styles).
6. A $12 brass and rattan table lamp that can absolutely change the entire vibe of your nightstand/dresser/kitchen counter, and all you have to do is plug it in.
Promising reviews: "This little lamp is the perfect size for my nightstands and is so pretty. 10/10 recommend." —SLB09
"Adorable little accent light! Fits perfectly on the counter underneath kitchen cabinets!" —TargetTrip247
Get it from Target for $12+ (available with or without a bulb).
7. A gauzy cotton throw you can drape over the end of your bed in a perfectly imperfect manner. Did you just spend 10 minutes making sure it looks like you only spent 10 seconds placing it? Maybe, but that's between you and me.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this throw!!! I love everything about it!! This is the second one I have bought and, to be honest, it will not be the last!! I love the color and I love how warm and comfortable it is without being overly warm. It washes and dries wonderfully. I love that it is made of 100% cotton." —mona & lauren
Get it from Amazon for $26.90+ (available in four styles and eight colors).
8. A fresh piece of art! This is seriously the simplest way to change the whole feeling of a room, and since it's so affordable, you can even swap them out seasonally.
9. A candle-warming lamp if you're the type who avoids overhead lighting like the plague. It'll help dissipate food smells, too, which is a major win!
Promising review: "Truly an amazing find. This candle warmer melts my candles very well. I use this every single day, and I'm very satisfied with the safety of this product. I love the idea of not having soot build up in my room walls, and it's just wonderful to walk into a room and smell the wonderful scent of my candles without the fire. I really, really love this! I would give it a 10 out of five if it were possible! I 1,000% recommend this to anyone looking for a safer alternative to burning and saving tons of money on candles!" —IJK
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in five colors).
10. Some arched rattan bookends that can organize all of the books lying around your home. Look, you dropped quite a bit of cash on those hardcovers and if you're not going to read them, you might as well make them look good, right??
Promising reviews: "I’m obsessed with these bookends! I’ve been on the hunt for bookends that are both functional and aesthetically fit my home decor, and I’ve finally found it. They are so on trend with the whole rattan and cane chic look, and quite substantial too so they’ll hold up those heavier coffee table books and cookbooks!" —Jake
Get a set of two from Amazon for $39.99 (and be sure to clip the coupon for 20% off this price!).
11. A nonskid washable runner capable of hiding dated tiles and giving you a little extra cushion while you cook.
Promising review: "I've grown tired of 'washable rugs' that are as thin as paper. They're folded into small squares and placed in bags, and the creases never seem to disappear when you unfold them. This rug lies flat immediately upon opening and it features a rubber backing that keeps it in place on the floor. What surprised me even more is its remarkable thickness, nearly comparable to a professional anti-fatigue mat. Its thickness effectively protects my spine, making me feel less tired when I leave the kitchen. It's very easy to clean, effortlessly vacuums, and spills can be wiped away with a towel. Cleaning tools easily collect pet hair, too." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes; be sure to clip the 20% coupon!).
13. A mini recreation of Michelangelo's David you can use as a statement piece, bookend, vase, or even a makeup brush holder because your looks are absolutely a work of art.
Promising review: "Obsessed! I received this today and I’m in love with it. I was going to use it for my makeup brushes but it’s deeper than I thought so I went out and bought some lovely miniature roses to put in it. It adds the perfect touch of class to my room. It doesn’t come with the blush painted on the cheeks (like the product photo) which I prefer. Will be buying more to use as bookends." —Addie
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
14. A ceramic lips planter that makes me think of both The Rolling Stones and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Basically, it makes me want to throw open the windows, enjoy the breeze, and sing along (poorly) to songs that I only know 50% off the lyrics to.
Promising review: "Loooooove it! Shipped quickly, high quality, exactly like the photo, and packaged well. NO drainage hole, so you’ll need to pour out excess water after your plant 🌱 has had enough to drink ;). It’s a great size and looks SUPER cute on a shelf in my living room." —Julie
