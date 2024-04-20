Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A sleeveless maxi in an eye-catching shade like bubblegum pink if you're looking for an excuse to go wild with a color you aren't brave enough to wear in your everyday life.
Promising review: "Loved this dress! It hugs nicely, so everything feels secure, and it looks great on curves. The fabric isn’t too thick or too thin… it’s a really nice weight. It has plenty of stretch but holds its shape. Wore it on a cruise and got lots of compliments! I felt very pretty in this dress!" —Aylissa
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 21 colors).
2. A short puff-sleeve dress sure to have you feeling like a Disney princess with its Jasmine-esque bodice and sleeves.
Promising review: "I bought this as a last-minute dress to wear to a wedding, and it was perfect! I liked that it wasn’t see-through or sheer by any means because I often find that dresses I buy online are super thin. The quality was pretty good, and I was overall very satisfied." —Brooke
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 30 colors).
3. A stylish plisse jumpsuit if you're a bonafide a Pants Person™ so there's no reason to buy a dress you'll never wear again.
Get it from Lulus for $69 (available in sizes XS–XL).
4. A split hem midi dress with an effortless, elegant silhouette so you can accessorize to the moon and back.
Promising review: "This was a the perfect wedding guest dress. It is so stretchy and comfortable but still formal for an event." —Jessica Fee
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 26 colors).
5. An off-the-shoulder ruffle dress so high quality, reviewers say people were shocked to learn it was from good ol' Amazon!
Here's what former BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde has to say:
"I wore this to a wedding this summer that had an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour in 90-degree heat, and even though it's maxi length, I didn't get too hot or sweaty. I was really pleased with how the pleated tiers fell on my body...I just felt very dainty and romantic and confident in this dress! I also loved that I could wear it on or off the shoulders. And no joke I had at least a dozen people compliment me on this dress! And no one believed what I spent on it! I might just have to buy this in many other colors now!"
Get it from Amazon for $33.98 (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 colors/patterns).
6. A one-shoulder bodycon you can absolutely dress up with heels but also use post-wedding by pairing it with your chunkiest platform sneakers and your tried-and-true jean jacket because who doesn't love a versatile piece?
Promising review: "I got so many compliments on this dress and even more when I said where I got it from!! It is comfortable and the material is breathable. It is stretchy so you could even wear it with a baby bump. I will say if you are small chested it may be big up top! Perfect dress for a wedding, bridal shower, or any nice occasion!" —Katerina
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 22 colors).
7. A one-shoulder tiered midi if you're looking to dip your toe into one of 2024's most on-trend designs. Cold shoulder? Nooooo, thank you. One shoulder? Always.
Promising review: "I absolutely loveeeee this dress!!!! It is beautiful and flowy and perfect for vacation! The one shoulder is so on trend right now! And the color is stunning!!" —Emad Abdelrahman
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 41 colors/styles).
8. A satin midi dress that's semi-adjustable thanks to a tie-front design, so if you're in between sizes, you don't have to worry about the time you absolutely don't have for tailoring.
Promising review: "Really liked this dress! Wore it to my friend’s wedding. The color is vibrant, the material has a satin finish, and it doesn’t feel too heavy or too light. I was able to wear a bra underneath and safety pinned it under the bow I tied in the front. Highly recommend!" —Savitha Racha
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 22 colors).
9. A long sleeve mesh mini ready to tackle those spring days that start off in the low 50s and end up in the high 70s. 🙃
Beginning Boutique is a woman–founded Aussie brand based in Brisbane. In an effort to be more sustainable and ethical, they ship in compostable packaging and partner with programs like Thread Together to recycle and upcycle old stock.
Promising review: "Fits PERFECTLY. I think this mini dress is beautiful and I absolutely love the color." —Heather
Get it from Beginning Boutique for $84.99 (available in sizes 0–18 and in six colors).
10. An off-the-shoulder number with eye-catching embroidery if you're looking for a lil' spice but only wear black and white — no matter the season. 🖤 🤍
Get it from Eloquii for $54 (originally $180; available in sizes 14–28).
11. A one-shoulder bodycon midi one reviewer has worn to a number of weddings already. They say it washes so well and has garnered them so many compliments, they were honestly tempted to gatekeep it.
Promising review: "Finding a dress for a wedding is annoying. I bought four different dresses and this last one that came the day before was the winner at one-quarter the cost of the others. Amazing buy. Good quality. Looks elegant and fit beautifully. So happy with it." —S. Camarena Di Paola
Get it from Amazon $53.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 19 colors).
12. A halter-neck maxi so easy to wear, one reviewer bought it in four colors! If you're chronically online like I am, you probably have a certain TikTok sound — "If I like it, I'll just grab it in another color. If I like it and they have it in another color... I'll just grab it." — playing in your head right now.
Promising review: "This purchase completely exceeded my expectations. Dress is well made and SOFT. It also has a slip underneath, which is awesome — no fear of undies showing! Waist is elastic. Comes with a detachable belt so it can be worn with or without." —MsMGR
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 26 colors).
13. A batwing swing dress that will have you waving your arm around to Beyoncé in such a dramatic fashion, you'll look like you're in high school color guard.
14. A sleeveless ruched maxi with a big ol' bow on one shoulder if you often find yourself jealous of babies who get to wear those [comically] large bow headbands.
Promising review: "Purchased this dress for a semi-formal wedding and let me tell you... It is amazing! The bow detail on the shoulder is so cute and I had compliments all night long. This wedding was in New Orleans and I was even comfortable during the second line parade. Do not hesitate...the quality is amazing!" —Jennifer Longo
Get it from Amazon for $59.79+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 18 colors).
15. A cowl-neck abstract plisse maxi if you're not one for solids — especially when you have an excuse to dress up.
Get it from Pretty Little Thing for $55 (available in sizes 12–26 and in six solid colors).