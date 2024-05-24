"We Love A Woman Who Respects A Theme": People Are Buzzing Over Zendaya's Themed Ensemble For Tom Holland's "Romeo And Juliet" Opening Night

Zendaya's known to slay a theme, and last night was no different.

Last night, Tom Holland’s play Romeo and Juliet officially opened in London, and not only did Zendaya go and support him, but she dressed on theme for the event, too.

Tom Holland and Zendaya on the red carpet at the &quot;Spider-Man: No Way Home&quot; premiere. Zendaya in a spiderweb-patterned dress, Holland in a black suit
Tom stars in the play as Romeo, while Bad Education actor Francesca Amewudah-Rivers plays Juliet.

Zendaya was seen holding Tom's hand as they left the venue, giving major Shakespearean vibes in a black Andreas Kronthaler dress designed for Vivienne Westwood. The ensemble featured puffy sleeves, a drawstring top, and tiny sparkly embellishments. Zendaya accessorized it with a layered brown necklace, small hoop earrings, and what appeared to be black Louboutin booties. Her hair was pulled back in a bun.

Tom Holland and Zendaya hold hands, with Tom in a black outfit and Zendaya in an elegant black gown with a statement necklace
Here's a close-up of the look:

Tom Holland and Zendaya hold hands. Tom is wearing a casual outfit with a strap over his shoulder, while Zendaya is in a dramatic, voluminous dress with puffed sleeves
People thought it so cute and cool that she dressed on theme!

Writing on Reddit, one fan said, "Okay method dressing for your boyfriend’s event is really cute. I loveeeee the dress. I wish I had it in my own closet."

Zendaya in a gray blazer with sparkling embellishments and Tom Holland in a black leather jacket and white shirt at the Spiderman: No Way Home premiere in London
Another wrote, "That dress is now an all-timer for me. Wow."

Tom Holland and Zendaya are seated together at a sports event, casually dressed, smiling and enjoying the game. Other spectators are visible around them
"Zendaya theme dressing without even walking the red carpet is iconic. I’m obsessed," read a third comment. "The dress is gorgeous and I love the necklace."

Tom Holland and Zendaya holding hands, dressed in stylish black outfits, attending an event. Zendaya wears a black dress with puffed sleeves, and Tom wears a black shirt with pants
"she can’t resist a theme ❤️," someone else added, to which a fifth fan replied, "We love a woman who respects a theme. 🙌"

Tom Holland and Zendaya pose together on a red carpet event. Tom wears a tailored suit with glasses; Zendaya wears a stylish cut-out dress
I also saw someone on IG say something like, "Zendaya said she's gonna be the only Juliet around here," which, LMAO.

She definitely stole the show if you ask me!