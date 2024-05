Zendaya was seen holding Tom's hand as they left the venue, giving major Shakespearean vibes in a black Andreas Kronthaler dress designed for Vivienne Westwood. The ensemble featured puffy sleeves, a drawstring top, and tiny sparkly embellishments. Zendaya accessorized it with a layered brown necklace, small hoop earrings, and what appeared to be black Louboutin booties. Her hair was pulled back in a bun.