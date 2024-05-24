Zendaya was seen holding Tom's hand as they left the venue, giving major Shakespearean vibes in a black Andreas Kronthaler dress designed for Vivienne Westwood. The ensemble featured puffy sleeves, a drawstring top, and tiny sparkly embellishments. Zendaya accessorized it with a layered brown necklace, small hoop earrings, and what appeared to be black Louboutin booties. Her hair was pulled back in a bun.
Here's a close-up of the look:
People thought it so cute and cool that she dressed on theme!
Writing on Reddit, one fan said, "Okay method dressing for your boyfriend’s event is really cute. I loveeeee the dress. I wish I had it in my own closet."
Another wrote, "That dress is now an all-timer for me. Wow."
"Zendaya theme dressing without even walking the red carpet is iconic. I’m obsessed," read a third comment. "The dress is gorgeous and I love the necklace."
"she can’t resist a theme ❤️," someone else added, to which a fifth fan replied, "We love a woman who respects a theme. 🙌"
I also saw someone on IG say something like, "Zendaya said she's gonna be the only Juliet around here," which, LMAO.