    The White House Correspondents' Dinner Was Packed With Unexpected Celebrities — Here's Who Showed Up

    From Gen Z TV personalities to iconic actors of the '80s.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Last night was the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and not to hate from outside of the club, but so many celebs I never would have expected showed up.

    We had:

    1. Actor Scarlett Johansson:

    Scarlett Johansson
    Drew Angerer / AFP via Getty Images

    2. Comedian Colin Jost:

    Colin Jost
    Drew Angerer / AFP via Getty Images

    3. Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph:

    Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph
    Drew Angerer / AFP via Getty Images

    4. Don't Worry Darling star Chris Pine:

    Chris Pine
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    5. Pose actor Billy Porter:

    Billy Porter in a sparkling black outfit with a white scarf and glittering shoes at the WHCA event
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    6. Rent actor Rosario Dawson:

    Rosario Dawson
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    7. '80s movie queen and legend Molly Ringwald:

    Molly Ringwald
    Drew Angerer / AFP via Getty Images

    8. Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins:

    Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    9. Hiroyuki Sanada from John Wick: Chapter 4:

    Hiroyuki Sanada
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    10. Felicity aka Keri Russell:

    Keri Russell
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    11. TV host Gayle King:

    Gayle King in a long-sleeve shimmering gown with tassel detail, holding a clutch, waving on the WHCA red carpet
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    12. The Nanny star Fran Drescher:

    Fran Drescher
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    13. Musician Questlove:

    Questlove
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    14. Actor Rachel Brosnahan:

    Rachel Brosnahan
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    15. Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules:

    Jax Taylor
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    16. Black Adam actor Aldis Hodge:

    Aldis Hodge
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    17. Sunny Hostin of The View:

    Sunny Hostin
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    18. Beef actor Joseph Lee:

    Joseph Lee
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    19. Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels:

    Lorne Michaels
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    20. Actors Zofia Borucka and Jean Reno:

    Zofia Borucka and Jean Reno
    Drew Angerer / AFP via Getty Images

    21. Pretty in Pink actor Andrew McCarthy and screenwriter Dolores Rice:

    actor Andrew McCarthy and screenwriter Dolores Rice
    Drew Angerer / AFP via Getty Images

    22. TV personality Madison Prewett:

    Madison Prewett
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    23. Music producer Jermaine Dupri:

    Jermaine Dupri
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    24. Model Coco Rocha:

    Coco Rocha
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    25. Actor and singer Joely Fisher:

    Joely Fisher
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    26. Comedian Jordan Klepper:

    Jordan Klepper
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    27. Lynda Carter from the Wonder Woman TV series:

    Lynda Carter
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    28. Actor Jodi Long:

    Jodi Long
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    29. Noah's Arc star Wilson Cruz:

    Wilson Cruz
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    30. The View cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin:

    Alyssa Farah Griffin
    Drew Angerer / AFP via Getty Images

    31. Superstore actor Lauren Ash:

    Lauren Ash
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    32. TV star Kennedy:

    Kennedy
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    33. The Practice actor Jason Kravits:

    Jason Kravits
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    34. And finally, actors Diedrich Bader and Dulcy Rogers:

    Diedrich Bader and Dulcy Rogers
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images