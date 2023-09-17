Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"The bar [is] in hell for millennial women."
Tyler Perry full of shit man..I don’t really partake in bill convos ..but a couple living together and the dude only paying the light bill is unacceptable— CashmereBrown (@N0_Fabrication) September 15, 2023
I don’t care what Tyler Perry say, ain’t no “I only got $50 on the light bill ass” man allowed in my house. I’m perfectly fine with being single forever. pic.twitter.com/Dw6psn3aT8— The Neighborhood Publicist (@nhoodpublicist) September 14, 2023
This is treasonous @tylerperry pic.twitter.com/HQaAE0ABXs— ☿ 𝚘𝚏𝚏𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚍🐦⬛🩸 (@sweetfacedinero) September 15, 2023
Tyler Perry said it’s ok to marry a man that can only pay the light bill long as he loves you…— Alpha Dawg Greg (@fashaw_34) September 15, 2023
The bar in hell for millennial women
Tyler Perry’s 30-year obsession with telling Black women what type of man they should want makes a lot more sense when you realize he’s selling his own fantasies and desires of his ideal dude, and Black women’s actual needs don’t factor in.— Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) September 14, 2023
I don’t even understand Tyler Perry’s angle. You’d think a man in his position would be encouraging other men to step it up, not telling women to settle…— C.J. (@CJ_Urbane) September 15, 2023
Tyler Perry always encouraging Black women to date down & that’s the mf’n problem.— Cacao 🇳🇬 (@OhWho_OhLu) September 14, 2023
Why aren’t we telling Black men to be more ambitious, career driven, invest in the right things, take care of the home first, etc.
Why is it always Black women come down to meet them where they at? https://t.co/YjnMVQvlf1
Why doesn't a rich black man like Tyler Perry share knowledge,— Ceyonce❤️ (@Skorpeeyo5) September 15, 2023
insight, & tips to black men to position themselves to be better providers? 🤔
Always asking black women to adjust & accommodate to a patriarch system we didn't create & is designed against us is insane to me 🤯 https://t.co/VPQYZudfD4
Tyler Perry having the tl in a tizzy is so funny to me because…like….y’all…it’s Tyler Perry 😂 fcking madea 😂 he made acrimony so you know you can’t take this man serious 😂😂 also you think he would say that to another rich man? No. Idk it’s all just foolishness 😂😂😂— 🍓 (@_RayOsunshine) September 15, 2023
Listen, Tyler Perry is correct. The problem with a lot of women in our generation right now is that y’all focus so much on the money and how much a man makes when it comes to relationships these days… what happened to their character? A man’s values and morals? Come on man! https://t.co/EsvRohFyRK— Alexa Darling ✨ (@thealexadarling) September 15, 2023
The fact that MAJORITY of Black people didn’t really understand what Tyler Perry said but rather took it as an attack makes me KNOW FOR SURE that our society is in DEEP trouble! #TylerPerry pic.twitter.com/5hqEYKSy6r— 100% NEGRO (@ASHANTINATIVE) September 16, 2023