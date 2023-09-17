    "This Is Treasonous": People Actually Hate Tyler Perry's Advice For Splitting Bills In Relationships

    "The bar [is] in hell for millennial women."

    Tyler Perry has sparked a debate online after sharing his thoughts on how bills should be split by certain couples.

    The billionaire Madea mogul shared his take on a recent episode of the podcast Keep It Positive, Sweetie with actor Crystal Hayslett.

    “A lot of women, especially Black women, and I might get in trouble for saying this, but I will,” he began. “In our society right now, Black women are making a lot more money, for the most part, than Black men."

    He continued: "If you can find love, if that man works at whatever job and is a good man and is good to you, and honors you, and honors the house, and honors his wife, and does what he can … because his gift might not be your gift, that is okay. That’s not somebody that’s beneath you. That’s somebody who came to love you at your worth.”

    Tyler added, "As long as he's secure in himself to know that, 'Yep, she makes most of the money, all I can pay is the light bill.' As long as she's comfortable enough to say, 'I'm gonna cover the mortgage and all the other stuff' ... that's fine."

    Tyler said it's a "hard" concept for some because they have such high standards and expectations. "But when you talk about just someone to love and support you, I know people whose men can’t touch what they make," he explained. "But when you see them together? That love, that support, that ‘I got you, babe,’ it’s a beautiful thing.”

    People on Twitter said absolutely not.

    One person wrote, "I don’t care what Tyler Perry say, ain’t no, 'I only got $50 on the light bill ass' man allowed in my house. I’m perfectly fine with being single forever."

    Another commented, "The bar [is] in hell for millennial women."

    Some said they wished Tyler had used the moment to encourage men to get on it instead of telling women to adapt.

    But some people also agreed with Tyler.

    I say, do whatever works for you and your relationship, but that's just me! Tell me what you think in the comments below.