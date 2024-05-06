Hot Topic
When Taylor Russell showed up on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, my immediate thought was, Oh, she's taking it.
Taylor wore a sculpted corset that looked like it was made from literal wood! She paired the piece, which was adorned with red flowers on the upper and lower half, with a draped skirt with a thigh-high slit and matching heels.
Here's her full look:
I have no notes.
She nailed it!
