    Taylor Russell's Optical Illusion Met Gala Dress Made Her Look Like A Sculpture

    She looks like a literal work of art.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

    When Taylor Russell showed up on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, my immediate thought was, Oh, she's taking it.

    Two people seated, one with papers, on a TV set with VH1 logo visible
    VH1

    Taylor wore a sculpted corset that looked like it was made from literal wood! She paired the piece, which was adorned with red flowers on the upper and lower half, with a draped skirt with a thigh-high slit and matching heels.

    Closeup of Taylor Russell at the Met Gala
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    According to Vogue, the piece was designed by Loewe, with whom Taylor has previously collaborated.

    Closeup of Taylor Russell at the Met Gala
    John Shearer / WireImage

    Apparently, she was Jonathan Anderson's muse for the brand's 2023 spring show.

    Hot Topic
    Let's chat about all things Met Gala
    See our Met Gala Discussions

    Here's her full look:

    Taylor Russell at the Met Gala
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    I have no notes.

    Taylor Russell poses in a beaded halter neckline gown with a high leg slit at an event
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    She nailed it!

    Taylor Russell in elegant dress with unique sheer top and solid bottom, posing on a carpeted area with cameras in the background
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Met Gala conversation instead
    See the Discussions