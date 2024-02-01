Skip To Content
    Snoop Dogg Did Our Puppy Interview, And It's Hilarious, Just As I Imagined

    His commentary on the dogs is taking me out.

    by
    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Vicki Chen
    by Vicki Chen

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The "dogfather" FINALLY did our puppy interview!

    A closeup of Snoop Dogg
    Chelsea Lauren / WireImage

    To celebrate the release of his new film The Underdoggs, we had Snoop Dogg come over to play with the cutest pups while answering all of your fan questions. I honestly don't think I've ever laughed or smiled harder.

    Closeup of Snoop Dogg
    BuzzFeed

    Snoop sang for us and hilariously commentated on the playful dog fighting.

    Snoop Dogg playing with puppies
    BuzzFeed

    He revealed his favorite behind-the-scenes moment from The Underdoggs.

    Closeup of Snoop Dogg holding puppies
    BuzzFeed

    He shared whether there was anything on his bucket list.

    &quot;I&#x27;m spontaneous!&quot;
    BuzzFeed

    He even shouted out and delivered a personal message to his close friend and collaborator Martha Stewart.

    Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart
    BuzzFeed

    Watch the video below to see it all and be sure to check out The Underdoggs now on Prime Video! All dogs are also up for adoption at hitlivingfoundation.org.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com