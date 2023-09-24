11. "I was the 'other' man, but she told me specifically why. They were an influencer-type power couple, and they had a dead bedroom (no sex in five years), and then she found out he was cheating with a paralegal at his firm. They had a huge fight, and he angrily told her that she should go find someone to sleep with, assuming she wouldn't. I ran into her the next day and just talked with her, and she broke down. 90% of it initially had to do with me simply being kind to her when she was at a really low point. But she said it morphed into the fact that I treated her like a vibrant and attractive woman and met her needs. She compared it to drug addiction (for which she had no actual frame of reference) because she had been missing that for so long. They ultimately kinda/sorta worked things out, but every Saturday for five months, she was at my house all afternoon, and sometimes on Sunday."