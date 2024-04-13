Nicola Coughlan's Dazzling 22-Karat Golden Corset Stole The Show At The "Bridgerton" Season 3 London Photocall

Dearest Readers, I've come to present Nicola Coughlan's regal red carpet look at a recent event for Bridgerton Season 3.

After over two years of waiting, the new season is only a few more weeks away. This time, it'll focus on Nicola's Penelope Featherington as she tries to find love — perhaps with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The first part of the show arrives on Netflix on May 16, with the second half following in June.

On Thursday, Nicola attended the London photocall for the new season wearing a 22-karat gold-plated corset that made her look like royalty in real life.

Created by sculptural artist, designer, and MISHO jewelry founder Suhani Parekh, the piece featured a sculpted top that extended into a textured bubble skirt. Nicola wore a black slip skirt underneath it with matching off-shoulder satin sleeves.

She also added a pair of black heels and a chunky gold necklace, and if you look closely, you can see that there's also an anatomical heart on the center of the bodice — which is a nod to Penelope's upcoming storyline. People reports that, all in all, Suhani spent a month making the corset.

Nicola was joined at the event by her costar Luke Newton, who wore a white Versace top under a black jacket with black pants. You can see his look here.

I think I speak for everyone when I say, "Stunning!!!" Still, tell me what you think of the look in the comments below.