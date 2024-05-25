Here's What We Know About Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi's Alleged Secret Wedding So Far

So happy for them!

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are officially a married couple!

Louis Partridge in a black suit and Millie Bobby Brown in a floral dress at the Enola Holmes 2 Netflix premiere
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

People reports the pair, who got engaged in April 2023, secretly wed last weekend.

Milly Alcock and Froy Gutierrez on the red carpet. Milly wears a white, high-slit gown, and Froy dons a black suit with a high-neck shirt
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

They've been together for nearly three years in total.

The Sun added that it was an intimate ceremony reportedly attended by Jon Bon Jovi, his restauranteur wife Dorothea Bongiovi, and Millie's parents, Robert and Kelly Brown. "It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows," a source told the outlet. It was also reported that a bigger celebration will happen later.

Millie Bobby Brown in a silver sequined dress and Jake Bongiovi in a black suit at the Netflix premiere for &quot;Damsel.&quot;
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix

BuzzFeed reached out to reps for Jake and Millie for comment on the alleged nuptials but didn't immediately hear back.

Although the two haven't yet addressed the reports, they were snapped looking over the moon yesterday (possibly in marital bliss?) on a shopping spree in the Hamptons. In one of the photos, they could also be seen wearing rings.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi walking outdoors, holding hands. Millie is in a colorful outfit with a blue sweater, Jake in casual attire with a patterned jacket
Mega / GC Images

Reacting to the pictures of the happy couple on Reddit, one fan exclaimed, "She looks incredibly happy here and I truly hope she is. She deserves it."

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi holding hands, walking indoors. Millie wears a fitted, long-sleeved dress; Jake wears a cap, t-shirt, and ripped jeans
Jason Howard / GC Images

"She looks fantastic! & They look so happy!" another agreed. "I hope they make it, it’s hard being in a long term relationship in Hollywood. So much pressure and scrutiny. Rooting for them! 🤞🏼"

Tom Holland and Maggie Rogers smiling together, surrounded by two Stormtroopers, with Star Wars-themed background. Tom holding a light saber
Handout / Disney via Getty Images

Another fan tweeted, "Congrats, Millie Bobby Brown, on your secret wedding! Now you can finally say you've got a Bongiovi on your arm. May your love story be as epic as Eleven's powers, and your marriage as strong as the Stranger Things fanbase. 🎉💖"

"Godspeed to them both," read a fourth comment. "wishing them a long and happy marriage ✨."