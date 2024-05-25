Here's What We Know About Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi's Alleged Secret Wedding So Far

People reports the pair, who got engaged in April 2023, secretly wed last weekend.
The Sun added that it was an intimate ceremony reportedly attended by Jon Bon Jovi, his restauranteur wife Dorothea Bongiovi, and Millie's parents, Robert and Kelly Brown. "It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows," a source told the outlet. It was also reported that a bigger celebration will happen later.
Although the two haven't yet addressed the reports, they were snapped looking over the moon yesterday (possibly in marital bliss?) on a shopping spree in the Hamptons. In one of the photos, they could also be seen wearing rings.
Reacting to the pictures of the happy couple on Reddit, one fan exclaimed, "She looks incredibly happy here and I truly hope she is. She deserves it."
"She looks fantastic! & They look so happy!" another agreed. "I hope they make it, it’s hard being in a long term relationship in Hollywood. So much pressure and scrutiny. Rooting for them! 🤞🏼"
Another fan tweeted, "Congrats, Millie Bobby Brown, on your secret wedding! Now you can finally say you've got a Bongiovi on your arm. May your love story be as epic as Eleven's powers, and your marriage as strong as the Stranger Things fanbase. 🎉💖"
"Godspeed to them both," read a fourth comment. "wishing them a long and happy marriage ✨."