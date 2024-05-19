I'm sure you know by now about the huge trend of people throwing things at celebrities.
It seemingly started last year when Bebe Rexha got hit in the face with a phone during her concert...
Like, there's been plenty of incidents at this point.
Well, now it's happened to Megan Thee Stallion. She was performing during a recent stop on her Hot Girl Summer Tour when it occurred; only her fans showered her with rose petals. 🥹
People thought the moment was really cute.
"cryinggggg she’s having the time of her life 🥹🥹" one fan said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.
"This is rlly healing her and you can tell . She loves seeing us together for her 😭💓" someone else wrote.
"how can I purchase all the roses on the planet ? QUICKLY," another person mused.
A fourth fan also made an important point, saying rose petals should only be thrown if the artist says it's OK. That said, they added, "That was sweet and pretty and she was prepared for it."
You can see the sweet moment here.