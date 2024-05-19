Megan Thee Stallion Fans Threw Rose Petals At Her During A Recent Concert, And Her Reaction Was Very Sweet

Fans literally gave her her flowers.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

I'm sure you know by now about the huge trend of people throwing things at celebrities.

It seemingly started last year when Bebe Rexha got hit in the face with a phone during her concert...

Bebe Rexha performing energetically on stage, wearing a form-fitting black outfit with a chain necklace and holding a microphone
Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Coachella

Then it continued with Ava Max, Pink, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, and Harry Styles all being hit with objects onstage.

Drake performs on stage with intense red lighting, wearing a sleeveless vest, black gloves, and pants
Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images

Like, there's been plenty of incidents at this point.

Well, now it's happened to Megan Thee Stallion. She was performing during a recent stop on her Hot Girl Summer Tour when it occurred; only her fans showered her with rose petals. 🥹

Megan Thee Stallion performs on stage in a sheer, form-fitting outfit with intricate patterns, accompanied by three backup dancers in similar outfits
Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions

Megan welcomed it, too, even encouraging them to throw more flowers onstage. 

People thought the moment was really cute.

"cryinggggg she’s having the time of her life 🥹🥹" one fan said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Megan Thee Stallion performs energetically on stage, seen mid-song with long, intricate nails and sparkling, embellished attire
John Lamparski / AFP via Getty Images

"This is rlly healing her and you can tell . She loves seeing us together for her 😭💓" someone else wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion performs on stage wearing a sparkly, strappy outfit with blue accessories, surrounded by backup dancers
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV

"how can I purchase all the roses on the planet ? QUICKLY," another person mused.

A fourth fan also made an important point, saying rose petals should only be thrown if the artist says it's OK. That said, they added, "That was sweet and pretty and she was prepared for it."

