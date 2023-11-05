Larsa Pippen responded after Cardi Bcriticized her viral comments about sex with Scottie Pippen.
Back in March, Larsa opened up about her marriage to the former NBA player, saying that they would have sex "four times a night, every night" before their divorce in 2021.
"I was married for 23 years," she said while appearing on the Real Housewives of Miami reunion special. "I've always had sex, like, four times a night. So three times a week is nothing... I had sex four times a night, every night. I never had a day off for 23 years."
When asked if that included Scottie's time on the road, Larsa confirmed it did. "We never spent time away from each other," she shared. "Like, we had a private plane. I traveled with my kids."
At the time, Cardi addressed the comments on live, and she seemed shocked and kinda in disbelief about the whole thing. "That is not a flex," she added. "You need to go stitch your pussy up. Your man is sick."
Well, this weekend, Larsa was asked about her comments at BravoCon 2023 and said she was confused about why Cardi even said something.
"I don't know how can someone else comment on how many times I have sex, you guys?" she said to the crowd. "She wasn't in bed with us, so I don't know. I kind of feel like that was comical."
She also mentioned how her costar Alexia Nepola also doubted her, and when Larsa asked her about it onstage, Alexia said: "I just feel like if you were having sex with Scottie four times a day, you'd still be married." 💀
You can see the full clip here, and stay tuned to see if Cardi responds.