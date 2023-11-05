Skip To Content
    Larsa Pippen Responded After Cardi B Called Out Her "Sick" Comments About Her Sex Life

    Cardi said at the time: "That is not a flex."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Larsa Pippen responded after Cardi B criticized her viral comments about sex with Scottie Pippen.

    Closeup of Larsa Pippen
    Mindy Small / Getty Images

    Back in March, Larsa opened up about her marriage to the former NBA player, saying that they would have sex "four times a night, every night" before their divorce in 2021.

    Larsa and Scottie Pippen
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Haute Living

    "I was married for 23 years," she said while appearing on the Real Housewives of Miami reunion special. "I've always had sex, like, four times a night. So three times a week is nothing... I had sex four times a night, every night. I never had a day off for 23 years."

    Closeup of Larsa Pippen
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    When asked if that included Scottie's time on the road, Larsa confirmed it did. "We never spent time away from each other," she shared. "Like, we had a private plane. I traveled with my kids."

    Scottie Pippen onstage
    Aaron Davidson / Getty Images

    At the time, Cardi addressed the comments on live, and she seemed shocked and kinda in disbelief about the whole thing. "That is not a flex," she added. "You need to go stitch your pussy up. Your man is sick."

    Closeup of Cardi B
    John Nacion / WireImage

    Well, this weekend, Larsa was asked about her comments at BravoCon 2023 and said she was confused about why Cardi even said something.

    Women at BravoCon
    Bravo / Chelsea Guglielmino/Bravo via Getty Images

    "I don't know how can someone else comment on how many times I have sex, you guys?" she said to the crowd. "She wasn't in bed with us, so I don't know. I kind of feel like that was comical."

    Closeup of Cardi B
    Bravo / Chelsea Guglielmino/Bravo via Getty Images

    She also mentioned how her costar Alexia Nepola also doubted her, and when Larsa asked her about it onstage, Alexia said: "I just feel like if you were having sex with Scottie four times a day, you'd still be married." 💀

    You can see the full clip here, and stay tuned to see if Cardi responds.