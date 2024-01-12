Larsa Pippen commented on the bikini photo that fans claimed she "Photoshopped."
Earlier this week, she went on Instagram to share a photo of herself at the beach.
In the since-deleted picture, she leaned back on a beach chair, wearing a tiny black bikini, with her hair in a messy ponytail.
"Sunshine on my mind," read the post's caption.
As People notes, the post received a ton of comments, with many fans voicing their love and approval, but it also generated some backlash.
Some users even accused her of digitally altering the photo.
Ultimately, Larsa deleted the pic amid the backlash, but she says it's only because her dad didn't approve of it.
She told People, "My dad sent me a text yesterday and said, 'You published a photo, and I think you need to take it down.' And when my dad texts me stuff like that, I listen!"
Larsa explained that her family is pretty conservative in general. "My family's really traditional and old-school — I'm the one that's always pushing the envelope with them, you know? So when he texted me that, I just deleted it."
"I just didn't want to upset him," she added. "It wasn't worth me not making him happy at that moment."
I wonder what else she's gotten in trouble for posting.