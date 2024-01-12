Skip To Content
    Larsa Pippen Revealed The Text Her Dad Sent Her That Caused Her To Delete Her Viral Bikini Pic, And Honestly, This Is My Biggest Fear As A Daughter

    So embarrassing.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Larsa Pippen commented on the bikini photo that fans claimed she "Photoshopped."

    closeup of Larsa
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    Earlier this week, she went on Instagram to share a photo of herself at the beach.

    Mindy Small / Getty Images

    In the since-deleted picture, she leaned back on a beach chair, wearing a tiny black bikini, with her hair in a messy ponytail.

    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/larsapippen/?hl=en

    "Sunshine on my mind," read the post's caption.

    closeup of her as a guest on a show with one arm pumped up in a boxing glove
    Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    As People notes, the post received a ton of comments, with many fans voicing their love and approval, but it also generated some backlash.

    close your damn legs, act like a lady lol
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/larsapippen/?hl=en

    Some users even accused her of digitally altering the photo.

    holy hell photoshopped we see you on miami we know what your body actually look like and it&#x27;s plastic crap but go on sis!
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/larsapippen/?hl=en

    Ultimately, Larsa deleted the pic amid the backlash, but she says it's only because her dad didn't approve of it.

    Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

    She told People, "My dad sent me a text yesterday and said, 'You published a photo, and I think you need to take it down.' And when my dad texts me stuff like that, I listen!"

    she&#x27;s holding hands with her boyfriend as they walk
    Raymond Hall / GC Images

    Larsa explained that her family is pretty conservative in general. "My family's really traditional and old-school — I'm the one that's always pushing the envelope with them, you know? So when he texted me that, I just deleted it."

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    "I just didn't want to upset him," she added. "It wasn't worth me not making him happy at that moment."

    I wonder what else she's gotten in trouble for posting.