Lady Gaga Just Posted Her Would-Be 2024 Met Gala Outfit

Remember her iconic dress from 2019?
It was the look that kept on giving because it turned into, like, four different dresses.
The pink dress turned into a black dress.
The black one turned back into ANOTHER pink one!!
Then that one turned into this:
It was truly a moment!
That's not the only time Gaga has slayed the Met, either. There were these other years, too:
Unfortunately, she skipped the 2024 Met ball, but she did show what she would have worn for the "Garden of Time" theme.
People were obsessed.
"You would've ate everyone in that met gala," one fan wrote under the post.
Some were sick about what could have been. "We were robbed," said Spotify.
Of course, there were jokes and memes, too.
One fan compared Gaga's dress to this look from RuPaul's Drag Race, saying it was "immediately what I thought of."
Another viral comment said, "I know y’all are memeing but this is giving me black orchid vibes, especially since the met gala theme was 'garden of time' and orchids are known for taking years to bloom." It was liked over a thousand times.
Tell me what you all think of Gaga's dress in the comments!
