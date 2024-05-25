Lady Gaga Just Posted Her Would-Be 2024 Met Gala Outfit

It's a crime we didn't get to see it on the red carpet.

We can all agree that Lady Gaga never disappoints whenever she goes to the Met Gala.

Lady Gaga with platinum blonde hair in loose waves, wearing elegant makeup and diamond earrings, attends a formal event
Remember her iconic dress from 2019?

Lady Gaga poses on stairs in a voluminous, flowing gown with a high neckline and oversized sleeves, accessorized with a matching headpiece
It was the look that kept on giving because it turned into, like, four different dresses.

Lady Gaga in a dramatic floor-length pink gown with a large train, assisted by a man in a black tuxedo holding part of the train, walking on a pink carpet at an event
The pink dress turned into a black dress.

Lady Gaga stands on a pink staircase at a formal event, wearing a voluminous black gown and holding a black umbrella. Photographers are in the background
The black one turned back into ANOTHER pink one!!

Lady Gaga is posing in a sleek gown on the red carpet, with photographers and attendees in the background capturing the moment
Then that one turned into this:

Lady Gaga walking on a pink carpet wearing a bold outfit with platform heels, pulling a cart with large perfume bottles. Photographers and guests in the background
It was truly a moment!

Lady Gaga, donning a black bra, skirt, fishnet tights, and black boots, dramatically poses while laying on stairs with one arm extended upward
That's not the only time Gaga has slayed the Met, either. There were these other years, too:

Unfortunately, she skipped the 2024 Met ball, but she did show what she would have worn for the "Garden of Time" theme.

Lady Gaga in a green feathered outfit, smiling with hands under chin, at an event
Here it is:

Lady Gaga performing on stage, seated in an elaborate, artistically designed structure resembling twisted branches
If you can't view the post, it's an all-black gothic-style dress by AZIZ. It featured tall sculpted shoulders, embroidered sleeves, a long skirt, and a floral mask by Philip Treacy that gave the illusion of a purple flower coming out of her mouth. "THIS IS WHAT I WOULD HAVE WORN TO THE MET GALA," Gaga captioned the images. "THE GIMP OF THE GARDEN. 🖤"

People were obsessed.

Comments on a social media post by domenvandevelde, misterpreda, beautifulsquidward, and arthurshahverdiyanart, praising someone named Stefani
"You would've ate everyone in that met gala," one fan wrote under the post.

Screenshot of an Instagram comment from user mansionofgaga: &quot;You would&#x27;ve ate everyone in that met gala&quot; followed by a black heart emoji
A redditor agreed she "would have destroyed everyone at the Met."

Some were sick about what could have been. "We were robbed," said Spotify.

Spotify comment: &quot;we were robbed&quot; with crying face emojis, 2,490 likes, 19 hours ago
Of course, there were jokes and memes, too.

One fan compared Gaga's dress to this look from RuPaul's Drag Race, saying it was "immediately what I thought of."

Person in avant-garde outfit with exaggerated sleeves and a large flower headpiece, standing in front of a metallic fringe backdrop
"Go off Edgar Allen Poe raven," another fan mused.

Lady Gaga wearing a long black leather trench coat, black sunglasses, and platform boots, holding a clutch, leaving a venue with a man following her
Someone else joked that the dress is "from the new uncle fester resort ‘24 collection," while a fourth fan said, "It's giving babadook."

A person wearing a black cap, sunglasses, and a black hooded jacket walks on a city street near a car, with another person partially visible beside them
Another viral comment said, "I know y’all are memeing but this is giving me black orchid vibes, especially since the met gala theme was 'garden of time' and orchids are known for taking years to bloom." It was liked over a thousand times.

Tell me what you all think of Gaga's dress in the comments!

