His name is Eugenio Casnighi — he's a model. He kind of went viral last year because he's, well, hot.
Well, Eugenio claims he's allegedly been fired from the Met Gala due to the excessive attention he received last year.
Eugenio, 26, shared the news in a TikTok video posted this weekend. Apparently, he'd worked the Met Gala since 2022.
“I just got fired from the Met Gala,” he said in the video, which included various images of him working the event.
One was a viral clip of Jennie Kim from Blackpink being interviewed as Eugenio stood nearby. The original poster had written over text that they were "trying to focus" on the interview, but they were seemingly too stunned by Eugenio's good looks.
Eugenio said he was only just now speaking out because an alleged NDA had previously prevented him from talking about his experience.
“Funny enough, they fired me so I can say whatever I want now,” he stated. “They fired me because I went viral last year.”
Eugenio claimed he'd received the notice on Friday, just ahead of the 2024 Met Gala. "Basically they said, ‘You made it about yourself, so we can’t have you work there anymore. I’m sorry.'”
As far as Eugenio's past responsibilities, he said last year, his role was to stay near Kylie to assist with "whatever she needed."
"It's funny because the Met Gala [and my modeling agency] want models to work on the red carpet [because] they want people to get noticed," Eugenio claimed.
“They literally told me, 'We picked you because we like you more than other people to be with this celebrity.'" But when photographers started snapping him, he said, that's when trouble started. "When people took pictures of the actual celebrity…like Kylie Jenner and I was next to her…of course, I ended up in the picture, and they blamed me. They said, 'You made it about yourself.'"
BuzzFeed has reached out to the Met Gala for comment. We'll let you know if we hear anything back.
