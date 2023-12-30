Skip To Content
    "The Proud Family" Star Kyla Pratt Is Going Viral For Looking The "Same Age" As Her 13-Year-Old Daughter: "Like Straight Copy And Paste"

    She practically gave birth to herself.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You know Kyla Pratt.

    Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

    She's been in stuff like Dr. Dolittle...

    View this video on YouTube
    Twentieth Century Fox / youtube.com

    ...One on One...

    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    ...Love & Basketball...

    40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks / New Line Cinema

    ...But perhaps you know her best for voicing Penny Proud on The Proud Family.

    View this video on YouTube
    Disney / youtube.com

    Today, Kyla's all grown up. She's 37 and has two kids, daughters Lyric, 13, and Liyah, 10, with her longtime partner, Danny Kirkpatrick.

    Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

    Recently, Kyla posted her and her "mini-me" Lyric on TikTok for the first time and left everyone stunned by how much they look alike.

    Leon Bennett / Getty Images for BET

    Here's the video:

    Nope, you're not seeing double — that's Kyla and her daughter.

    People couldn't believe the resemblance.

    tiktok.com
    tiktok.com

    One person mused that her daughter has "her whole face. Damn, like straight copy and paste."

    Twitter: @BornAKang
    tiktok.com

    Another joked that "Kyla Pratt is the daughter.. omg."

    Twitter: @lakeyah

    Twitter: @LilMissMemphis

    They really do look like twins!