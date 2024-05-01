    Here's The Reported Reason Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr. Broke Up

    They'd been super low-key about their rumored romance.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have reportedly called time on their relationship.

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic, Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    The pair were first linked last September, with a source telling People they had started "hanging out" after Odell's split from his longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood.

    Odell Beckham Jr. on the street
    Perception / GC Images

    They made their first public outing in February when they attended a Super Bowl party together in Vegas.

    Kim Kardashian exiting a car
    Mega / GC Images

    The two were also seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March.

    Karwai Tang / WireImage, Axelle / FilmMagic

    At the time, an insider told People, "They didn't arrive together but were hanging out pretty much all night once he got there." The source also said "it was clear" Kim and Odell were a couple, noting there was "lots of chemistry" between them.

    "There wasn't a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time. They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together," the source said.

    But now, sources say that chemistry has "fizzled."

    Kim Kardashian in a black fur coat stepping out of a luxury car
    Mega / GC Images

    "It's over and just fizzled out," an insider told People of their relationship.

    Odell Beckham Jr. wearing a black hoodie and headphones at a sports event
    Loren Elliott / Getty Images

    "Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately," a source added to Entertainment Tonight. "Kim is so busy and hasn't been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom."

    Kim Kardashian in a black blazer, seated, looking to the side with a focused expression
    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

    Although it didn't work out romantically for her and Odell, the source said the two are still friends. "Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate. They had a good thing and there aren't any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other's spaces, careers, families, and friends."

    Closeup of Odell Beckham Jr.
    Perry Knotts / Getty Images

    So, that's nice!

    Kim and Odell have yet to address the reports, but we've reached out to their reps for comment. We'll let you know if we hear back.