But now, sources say that chemistry has "fizzled."
"It's over and just fizzled out," an insider told People of their relationship.
"Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately," a source added to Entertainment Tonight. "Kim is so busy and hasn't been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom."
Although it didn't work out romantically for her and Odell, the source said the two are still friends. "Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate. They had a good thing and there aren't any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other's spaces, careers, families, and friends."
So, that's nice!
Kim and Odell have yet to address the reports, but we've reached out to their reps for comment. We'll let you know if we hear back.