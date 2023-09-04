Sit Back And Enjoy These 18 Hilarious Tweets During The Long Weekend
The Lana Del Rey one. 💀💀
The best tweets — or xeets, or whatever you call them — always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are 20 that had me crying, laughing this weekend.
Make sure to follow these people, too, for more laughs!
Need this knife to cut back on my spending https://t.co/yQ8UK4jKRM— Mhk (@mhk_hyperdrive) September 3, 2023
Lana Del Rey album titles https://t.co/vehK6M80Jg— mike oxsmol (@greetinghimeros) September 3, 2023
My age for next year sound way too mf serious I’m irritated— LEI (@LeiKierstynn) September 2, 2023
Made it to the Renaissance Tour! Can’t wait for Beyoncé to come out 🐝 pic.twitter.com/45NlKN1U2S— Dillon Nelson (@dillydilldilly) September 2, 2023
put the thesaurus DOWN https://t.co/XkQk8KdsC2— deja’ ミ☆ (@dejadenile) September 3, 2023
Me when the actor I’m specifically watching a movie for shows up on screen pic.twitter.com/Bla1XM5pJe— rev (@whyrev) September 4, 2023
batman: don’t say another word!— em 🍓 (@uhhmmily) September 3, 2023
the joker: pic.twitter.com/7XvjeGrUaa https://t.co/q6iK280pI6
As spooky season approaches, my very interested toddler has been asking "WHAT HIM NAME?" when we see a skeleton or other ghoulish figure on someone's lawn, and since "I don't know" is unacceptable to people who are almost 3, I have been spitballing names of people I don't like.— Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) September 3, 2023
im sorry i can’t go i haven’t had my 8-12 hours of alone time yet— isabella (@scarykneegirl) September 2, 2023
“lets go to target”— 𝖌𝖗𝖊𝖈𝖎𝖆🌻 (@greyseeyaa) September 3, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/kjzzuzqI5h
Not the sage 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/urWc8vbFWi— Martin O. (@KingOfClass_) September 2, 2023
this is the funniest sequence of texts i’ve ever received pic.twitter.com/D95DFpnkBd— bailey moon (@baileymoon96) September 3, 2023
not believing the joe jonas and sophie turner divorce rumors until one of them pulls up the notes app to tell us themselves— kiara (@latinaladybird) September 3, 2023
when you’re eating eggs and it starts tasting like you’re eating eggs pic.twitter.com/u7nvJscAlS— B ⛤ (@buhlesrevenge) September 3, 2023
as i got older, I realized my momma was right about basically everything…I just didn’t like her tone🤦🏽🤣🤣🤣— H☆TGIRL💳 (@mainbitchclique) September 3, 2023
I SAID YES!!!! ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍💍💍💍 my psychiatrist asked if we should up my dose!!!— trash jones (@jzux) September 3, 2023
i think my single era actually might be permanent y'all 😭— val💋 (@xovalerie_) September 3, 2023