Halle Bailey is celebrating her first Mother's Day in a pretty significant way.
On Sunday, she revealed she'd gotten a tattoo for her son, Halo, whom she shares with her rapper boyfriend, DDG.
"I got my first tattoo yesterday for mother's day in honor of my baby halo," Halle wrote on her Instagram story. The post featured a photo of her wrist with her son's name written in red ink in a script font, with a small halo placed above the "o."
The singer also shared a sweet collage of moments captured over the last few months, including never-before-seen footage from the day she gave birth.
There was a precious photo of Halle cradling her son in the hospital.
There was another clip of her seemingly talking about her birthing experience.
(Some viewers believe Halle said, "Oh my God, I feel like I just shit on myself," which, LOL.)
There was also an adorable clip of Halo, a little older now, planting tiny little kisses all over Halle's face.
"My first mother’s day ♥️" she captioned the post. "the greatest love i’ve ever known 🥹."
That's so sweet! Happy Mother's Day, Halle, and all the amazing moms out there!! You all are so appreciated. ❤️