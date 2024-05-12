    Halle Bailey Just Shared Rare Footage From Her Birth, And Lip-Readers Are Hilariously Speculating About What She Said

    This Mother's Day is especially meaningful to Halle because it's her first since giving birth to her son in January.

    Halle Bailey is celebrating her first Mother's Day in a pretty significant way.

    On Sunday, she revealed she'd gotten a tattoo for her son, Halo, whom she shares with her rapper boyfriend, DDG.

    Halle announced his birth in January.

    "I got my first tattoo yesterday for mother's day in honor of my baby halo," Halle wrote on her Instagram story. The post featured a photo of her wrist with her son's name written in red ink in a script font, with a small halo placed above the "o."

    Person shows wrist with tattoo reading &quot;Halo,&quot; caption mentions first tattoo for Mother&#x27;s Day
    The singer also shared a sweet collage of moments captured over the last few months, including never-before-seen footage from the day she gave birth.

    There was a precious photo of Halle cradling her son in the hospital.

    Halle Bailey in the hospital with her baby, Halo
    She looks so happy!

    There was another clip of her seemingly talking about her birthing experience.

    Closeup of Halle Bailey
    (Some viewers believe Halle said, "Oh my God, I feel like I just shit on myself," which, LOL.)

    Screenshot of comments about Halle Bailey
    There was also an adorable clip of Halo, a little older now, planting tiny little kisses all over Halle's face.

    Closeup of Halle and Halo
    Halle had previously opted to keep her pregnancy a secret, citing her desire for privacy.

    "My first mother’s day ♥️" she captioned the post. "the greatest love i’ve ever known 🥹."

    That's so sweet! Happy Mother's Day, Halle, and all the amazing moms out there!! You all are so appreciated. ❤️