    Gisele Bündchen Revealed The Correct Pronunciation Of Her Name, And I'm Honestly Shocked

    I've been saying it wrong this entire time.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We all know Gisele Bündchen.

    Closeup of Gisele Bündchen
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    What many people didn't know (myself included) is that her name isn't pronounced the way you probably just read it.

    Closeup of Gisele Bündchen
    Ndz / GC Images

    Gisele explained how to correctly say it in a recently resurfaced episode of Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

    Gisele Bündchen seated on a talk show set, making a hand gesture and smiling, wearing a black dress and knee-high boots
    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    “It’s Gisele-y,” she said, noting that in Portuguese, “you say ‘I’ at the end of the ‘L.’ Here [in America] you eat the ‘I.’”

    Gisele Bündchen on &quot;The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon&quot;
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Gisele, who was born in Brazil, said she adopted the American pronunciation of her name because casting agents could never get it right.

    Closeup of Gisele Bündchen
    James Devaney / GC Images

    "I'd be like, 'This is not a difficult name!'" she said. "So, I would just write it down, and they'd be like, 'Gisele!' I'm like, 'No [it's not] Gisele. [It's] Gisele-y.'"

    Closeup of Gisele Bündchen
    Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    "They could never say Gisele-y, so whatever. It just became Gisele."

    Who knew! You can see how Gisele pronounces her name here at the 0:37 mark.

    View this video on YouTube
    NBC / youtube.com