    Ginuwine Addressed The Whole "Fo Shiz" Justin Timberlake Drama From Britney Spears's Book

    Britney claimed in her book that when Ginuwine approached them once, Justin got "excited" and spoke to Ginuwine with a blaccent.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ginuwine broke his silence on an alleged run-in between him and Justin Timberlake that Britney Spears says she witnessed.

    A closeup of ginuwine speaking into a mic
    Mat Hayward / Getty Images

    Britney made the viral comments in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me. She said she was out walking with Justin — whom she dated from 1999 to 2002 — in New York City when they spotted the R&B singer headed their way.

    justin and britney holding hands on the red carpet
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    This was when Justin was in NSYNC, whom Britney described as "white boys" who "loved hip-hop." She also said, “Sometimes I thought they tried too hard to fit in."

    When Justin saw Ginuwine, Britney recalled that he became incredibly “excited” and spoke to him using a blaccent.

    justin wearing a beanie and polo speaking into a mic
    Denise Truscello / WireImage

    She alleged, "J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah. Fo’ shiz. Fo’ shiz. Ginuwine, what’s up homie?’"

    justin and britney dancing and clapping from the audience
    L. Cohen / WireImage

    "After Ginuwine walked away, [Britney's assistant at the time] Felicia did an impression of J: ‘Oh yeah. Fo’ shiz. Fo’ shiz. Ginuwine…’ J wasn’t even embarrassed. He just took it and looked at her like, ‘Okay, fuck you, Felicia,'” Britney concluded.

    justin in a leather jacket and britney in a halter mini dress backstage
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    In an interview with People, Ginuwine reacted to the story and said he "truly" doesn't remember it.

    him singing on stage
    Gary Miller / Getty Images

    "I definitely heard about it," he shared. "People were calling about that. But I can tell you I don't remember that happening. I truly don't remember that happening."

    Ginuwine performing on stage
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images for ESSENCE

    "If Justin would've did something like that, I probably would've looked at him like, 'Why are you acting like that?'" the "Pony" singer continued, adding, "If he did that, that would be something that I would remember. That would've definitely stuck out. So nah, I don't remember that happening."

    closeup of him
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

    Justin, for his part, hasn't directly commented on the story, but sources have shared his reported reaction to Britney's book, where she also shared that she had an abortion during their relationship because Justin "didn't want to be a father." You can read more about that here.