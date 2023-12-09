Ginuwine Addressed The Whole "Fo Shiz" Justin Timberlake Drama From Britney Spears's Book

Ginuwine broke his silence on an alleged run-in between him and Justin Timberlake that Britney Spears says she witnessed.
Britney made the viral comments in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me. She said she was out walking with Justin — whom she dated from 1999 to 2002 — in New York City when they spotted the R&B singer headed their way.
When Justin saw Ginuwine, Britney recalled that he became incredibly “excited” and spoke to him using a blaccent.
She alleged, "J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah. Fo’ shiz. Fo’ shiz. Ginuwine, what’s up homie?’"
"After Ginuwine walked away, [Britney's assistant at the time] Felicia did an impression of J: ‘Oh yeah. Fo’ shiz. Fo’ shiz. Ginuwine…’ J wasn’t even embarrassed. He just took it and looked at her like, ‘Okay, fuck you, Felicia,'” Britney concluded.
In an interview with People, Ginuwine reacted to the story and said he "truly" doesn't remember it.
"I definitely heard about it," he shared. "People were calling about that. But I can tell you I don't remember that happening. I truly don't remember that happening."
"If Justin would've did something like that, I probably would've looked at him like, 'Why are you acting like that?'" the "Pony" singer continued, adding, "If he did that, that would be something that I would remember. That would've definitely stuck out. So nah, I don't remember that happening."
Justin, for his part, hasn't directly commented on the story, but sources have shared his reported reaction to Britney's book, where she also shared that she had an abortion during their relationship because Justin "didn't want to be a father." You can read more about that here.