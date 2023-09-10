20 Funny Tweets From This Weekend
"Ppl are like, 'can you turn down the AC' and it’s like ok, so semantically, what do u mean by that."
The best tweets — or xeets, or whatever you wanna call them — always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Make sure to follow these people, too, for more laughs!
me (flirting) : can i live inside your ribcage or do you hate me— mia (@httpsosweet) September 9, 2023
ppl are like “can you turn down the AC” and it’s like ok so semantically what do u mean by that— charlie (@chunkbardey) September 8, 2023
this is what taking low dose shrooms with a close friend feels like btw https://t.co/6LmnOXAGtJ— lil arab (@sweatyhairy) September 8, 2023
my iphone trying to open the notes app next week https://t.co/akTG62ogzN pic.twitter.com/rS3yGVLQ15— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) September 9, 2023
Stop hating Monday. Be a professional and hate the whole week.— Johnrey (@Jessx_09) September 10, 2023
when I’m drunk: “so they just not gonna say excuse me” pic.twitter.com/6v7BG3ZOet— PYPER🫐 (@badbbyaera) September 8, 2023
they could’ve at least showered before oh brother https://t.co/GIudkyZOmX— janito (@yassnito) September 9, 2023
the way i’m about to cancel all these subs and actually read the books on my shelf https://t.co/78UFl4FX4q— juliana (@thecityofjules) September 8, 2023
oppenheimer did WHAT????!!! pic.twitter.com/D50WHykqCq— ܐܹܢܟܝܼ (@ankidouna) September 9, 2023
man’s 3rd child is a genshin event i’m crying 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/TP4XxwlmqC— karina 🍂 /semi-hiatus (@basedhutao) September 9, 2023
me at 1am, 2am, 3am, 4am, 5am, 6am, 7am, 8am, 9am, 10am, 11am, 12nn, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 12mn. pic.twitter.com/Mz7dV5DmCP— kayla, theBraider (@trulykaykay) September 10, 2023
ice spice accepting best new artist at the vmas while nicki and cardi fighting— 𝓐. (@antoniiomaraj) September 9, 2023
pic.twitter.com/rXAF8tG0Sf
getting a man to do something that im perfectly capable of doing. pic.twitter.com/iDh0DfxQf5— Invis🍒 (@invis4yo) September 9, 2023
imagine you send in your resume and get a “😂👎” back https://t.co/UnRpTfkMa2— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) September 9, 2023
olivia rodrigo singing about getting drunk at the club… girl where, CHUCK E CHEESE???— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) September 8, 2023
olivia rodrigo took the worst thing that can happen to a girl (being 19 years old) and made it into a hit album. respect— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) September 8, 2023
American Horror Story teasers be like pic.twitter.com/3GTETjWVjd— empanada daddy (@empanadadaddy23) September 8, 2023
this is what ovulating feels like pic.twitter.com/BfgvQ97UwE— capricorn cunt (@celesitial) September 9, 2023
How do y’all be doin this😭 https://t.co/qLfEwzqTJc— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) September 9, 2023