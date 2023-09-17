Here Are A Bunch Of Funny Tweets From This Weekend

The best tweets — or xeets, or whatever we're calling them these days — always seem to happen during the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to follow these people, too, for more laughs!
The Emrata one, LOLOL.
noise cancellation isn’t enough i need everyone to disappear— dev (@keepingpain) September 16, 2023
me when someone ask me about directions in the city i lived in my whole life pic.twitter.com/ZUZisGcfs3— Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) September 17, 2023
Waffle House: https://t.co/AxLL6tZV4b— Saint Jerome (@iamsaintjerome) September 16, 2023
This is literally a coming of age movie 😭 pic.twitter.com/kRKBGmg9Lu— Ex Beyonce Fan (@kingbealestreet) September 15, 2023
isnt that a normal question https://t.co/KUje7mGnlX— cocaine bear (@bIoodceII) September 16, 2023
me checking my bank account after an “it’s ok i deserve it” wknd pic.twitter.com/yiu7mANEm5— virgobaby (@maybeeevirgo) September 17, 2023
Me after someone buys the house i had saved on Zillow, that I was gonna buy in 10 years.. pic.twitter.com/mtEMLHUyHH— Invis🍒 (@invis4yo) September 16, 2023
one night of peace, that’s all i want pic.twitter.com/NmtfohhlPh— first-mate prance (@bocxtop) September 17, 2023
When you thought you took the shot, but the shot took you pic.twitter.com/h4wglKk3Bj— 𝔐⚘ (@CheemaWRLD) September 16, 2023
my daily routine:— . (@dotinglyricism) September 16, 2023
1. ????????
2. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
3. ?!???!?!?
When you miss the exit and the GPS went from 15 mins to 40 mins pic.twitter.com/DdV2hx3rC6— Invis🍒 (@invis4yo) September 16, 2023
Reminds me of the Joker’s scene he really is a super villain https://t.co/mTnTRxPGJf— SkeeYee (@BCherise) September 16, 2023