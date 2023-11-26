Prepare To Laugh: Here Are 16 Of The Funniest Tweets From This Weekend
Christmas came early with these funny tweets.
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!
Y’ALL KEEP SAYING DRINK WATER FOR CLEAR SKIN BUT ALL I GET IS PEE!! pic.twitter.com/m85ddrI7LY— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) November 25, 2023
(on a first date knowing women like it when you ask questions about them) what the hells wrong with you— Chris (@citehchris) November 25, 2023
Lana Del Rey album titles: https://t.co/y3PwTZcKI5— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) November 25, 2023
you could’ve just said you like this apple juice man https://t.co/oGzUWHTFrf— Kenpachï (@TreforTre) November 25, 2023
seeing boba milk tea neutered is so scary GIVE HER BALLS BACK 😭 https://t.co/DYM1aTEvDU— x_c4tb0yTH0Ti3_x (@vampiric_shirin) November 26, 2023
“I’ll be productive when I get home”— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) November 25, 2023
when I get home: pic.twitter.com/ra8DEl59Ac
ken discovering patriarchy https://t.co/w0Y3DYvps0— stim robinson (@MOULlNR0UGE) November 25, 2023
I rear ended a girl and when we got off, she goes “were just girls” LMFAOOO ok fr— ale 🐻 (@aleebearr) November 25, 2023
they’d have you burning in the town square in 1692 https://t.co/5j6WaRdeID— Malik EL⁉️ (@maliktheoracle) November 24, 2023
me getting ready to annoy my favorite person as soon as they wake up pic.twitter.com/0V9LdgaihG— PYPER🍒 (@badbbyaera) November 24, 2023
We opening Christmas presents rn https://t.co/FknQdtBXmf— 🦋 (@simplylay) November 24, 2023
Ultimately, the edible did hit. pic.twitter.com/HQJSoDiohc— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) November 24, 2023
cats looking you straight in the eye while knocking over a glass pic.twitter.com/fr9ezFRmi1— jia (@heartkiss_) November 25, 2023
When I cook for new people and somebody say, "Damn you made this?!" pic.twitter.com/gtvJGgJka5— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) November 26, 2023
Anybody that calls this website "X" was at the Capitol for January 6th— Keion (@Keionisbored) November 24, 2023