Prepare To Laugh: Here Are 16 Of The Funniest Tweets From This Weekend

Christmas came early with these funny tweets.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!

VH1 / Twitter: @invis4yo

Twitter: @citehchris

Twitter: @bklynb4by

Twitter: @TreforTre

Twitter: @vampiric_shirin

Cartoon Network / Twitter: @invis4yo

Twitter: @MOULlNR0UGE

Twitter: @aleebearr

Twitter: @maliktheoracle

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @badbbyaera

Twitter: @simplylay

Twitter: @ihatejoelkim

Twitter: @heartkiss_

CBS Photo Archive / Twitter: @invis4yo

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @PicturesFoIder

Twitter: @Keionisbored

