Here Are The Funniest Tweets From This Weekend
🤭
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on weekends. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!
When Shania Twain says “Let’s Go, Girls” and I’m two rooms away https://t.co/0tEbYzR16D— Call Me Da-vid-vid-vid (@DGRMSP) November 17, 2023
five guys when you order medium fries pic.twitter.com/dnVJvHGx8s— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 18, 2023
Thanks sweetheart put the rest on my card pic.twitter.com/VUNmiL46pf— beer.sponge (@scrotus_minimus) November 18, 2023
me after someone makes me draw 10: https://t.co/dJb74rAfZu pic.twitter.com/TqkwHXJUo1— Rai ⚢ (@saraiangelique_) November 17, 2023
homosexuality has broken my brain pic.twitter.com/6EYYyayo02— matt (@mattxiv) November 18, 2023
Why do dogs bring back random animals to YOU like they asking can they fav cousin spend the night? 🤣😭 https://t.co/hItsvpVnTm— Cartoons Plural (@xJayRawri) November 18, 2023
She gets it pic.twitter.com/9FPJb8Qs2T— michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) November 18, 2023
[trying to change the subject with my therapist] where's this couch from— Cat Damon (@CornOnTheGoblin) November 15, 2023
November 18, 2023
me after writing one three-sentence email https://t.co/2kCuzwuTKs— matt (@mattxiv) November 17, 2023
There’s no reason a fish needs to be this cunt like no reason at all like why do you as a fish need an opalescent silk gown. She should be at the club. https://t.co/8oFFosyPKf— Jordan Blok (@Jordanbloked) November 18, 2023
i have to smoke a cigarette up here pic.twitter.com/xcfxTofq5N— bigsock (@biggersocks) November 18, 2023
this is so embarrassing for the seagulls community just big and greedy https://t.co/jNJoEszvN4— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 18, 2023