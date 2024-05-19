Here Are The Funniest Tweets From Just This Weekend
I'm crying.
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
If you liked these tweets, make sure to give these users a follow for more funny content!
1.
i hate when i’m annoyed bc everyone can just go to hell including me— tatyana 🧛♀️ (@heluvstat) May 18, 2024
2.
entered in 5 bananas on self checkout touch screen when i actually had 6 pic.twitter.com/CgId3d80RW— david (@davidefinitely) May 17, 2024
3.
sorry for sending 10 messages in a row beginning with “also”… i’m a real ponderer— michael (@FilledwithUrine) May 17, 2024
4.
“plans canceled? Aww i really wanted to go maybe next time...” pic.twitter.com/5eTvvxcIkB— Jenni (@hashjenni) May 18, 2024
5.
they fucked up and gave me aux i’m playing Latch by Disclosure Ft. Sam Smith— ً (@cryst6l) May 17, 2024
6.
Females with security jobs be like: pic.twitter.com/qZDE320Pdu— Riċ. ✟ (@ihvamps) May 17, 2024
7.
when u send a borderline offensive offer on ebay and they accept pic.twitter.com/lnIdSgM50a— wengel (@wengelll) May 17, 2024
8.
“lisence” pic.twitter.com/oa2ktNGlbP https://t.co/uZVRFsUR9j— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) May 17, 2024
9.
No one:— JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) May 17, 2024
The tweet I was really invested in when the timeline refreshes pic.twitter.com/jHUNhonNIB
10.
i don't like being asked "are you at home?" please expand further so i can know whether i'm at home or not— Claudius (@xclaudius) May 17, 2024
11.
when you finally text everyone back but they respond right away pic.twitter.com/w6qhCbOa4S— Jenni (@hashjenni) May 18, 2024
12.
fake ass adhd sufferer i saw you completing a task— michael (@FilledwithUrine) May 18, 2024
13.
overstimulated, he's just like me fr https://t.co/ovTyEEGnT5 pic.twitter.com/u6GmdsAR5f— chefkids (@girlflopping) May 17, 2024
14.
Happy 3 year anniversary to the time that I was standing in front of the castle in Magic Kingdom and I got the call from my gyno that I had chlamydia and had to go pick up my meds from the DISNEY PHARMACY and my mom called it the “clappiest place on earth”— maybe: clare (@clur19) May 18, 2024
15.
pic.twitter.com/Ae9dZgYvCm https://t.co/TDXlfbOqtO— DJ (@DonTheCreator_) May 17, 2024
16.
this how i check my phone while it’s on DND. https://t.co/QcVrf8Bet0— SLIM (@_slimarella_) May 17, 2024
17.
"Your Uber/dasher driver is completing another order nearby and will deliver your order soon" pic.twitter.com/5MNU4Mub0t— NATE (@NATERERUN) May 18, 2024
18.
me returning to the function after puking pic.twitter.com/97EAH9xfjB— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) May 19, 2024
19.
i ran outta PTO at work, now i gotta get pregnant smh— Jerms (@LordJerms) May 16, 2024
20.
steve alone in miranda’s apartment: pic.twitter.com/0ZjGSppdhN— tannertan36 (@tannertan36) May 17, 2024
21.
Arriving at my friend's house because she hasn't seen the thousand tiktoks I sent her: pic.twitter.com/MojN84LPH8— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) May 16, 2024
22.
new political strategy just dropped https://t.co/KFc1HsFsIm— Maung Thuta (@CypressDahlia) May 17, 2024
Plus, one extra that's not technically from this weekend but was too hilarious not to share.
just failed a Phishing test at work cause the email was offering a uber eats coupon pic.twitter.com/P7DJ0lO66f— K (@843KT) May 15, 2024