Here Are 14 Funny Tweets That Went Viral Just This Weekend
The Taylor one. 💀
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!
1.
This made my day. Lol pic.twitter.com/mdGS8Ni0cK— Juice (@DjWalt_) March 22, 2024
2.
Me next to the toilet after vomiting from margarita pic.twitter.com/Sv2QKattAm— BLIZZY (@blizzy_mcguire) March 24, 2024
3.
https://t.co/MdhpF3TZVi pic.twitter.com/DX5qcgteRh— Megamus Prime ✨♊️ (@megathegem) March 21, 2024
4.
this is crazy 😭 pic.twitter.com/y65pYW8dvb— hailey 🪶 (@nobodynoswift) March 22, 2024
5.
taking an “am i gay” quiz in middle school and the result being yes pic.twitter.com/vMe59jGwAv— Kate Austin (she/her) (@KateAustin_) March 23, 2024
6.
bonnet fell off while I was asleep 💔 pic.twitter.com/pgQSVIwV2g— mel (@memegodmel) March 21, 2024
7.
complimented my muslim coworkers outfit today and said “i thought you weren’t allowed to eat right now” pic.twitter.com/0hsPmUsycR— DO☈ITO❦💋 (@popwarning) March 21, 2024
8.
https://t.co/Zlllf97xIs pic.twitter.com/a91hZHzICk— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 23, 2024
9.
Me in 2006 triple checking how much money mom gave me for the Scholastic Book Fair hoping it’s enough for a Lamborghini poster and a big pencil. https://t.co/7g0bO10CmB— Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) March 23, 2024
10.
“Early bird or a night owl?”— Nayab⁷ (@distractted_) March 23, 2024
bro I am none. I am some sort of permanently exhausted pigeon
11.
all the kate middleton and Royal family jokes i laughed at these past couple of weeks and to find out she’s been battling cancer… im going to hell pic.twitter.com/OftJfOkomc— 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@shanxeditss) March 22, 2024
12.
Everyone on Twitter deleting their conspiracy Kate Middleton tweets pic.twitter.com/vcMLBy52YD— vicky (@vickymykh) March 22, 2024
13.
just accidentally closed a tab I’ve had been meaning to read for the past 2 years— Laura (@fairycakes) March 23, 2024
14.
this is how i feel tbh... rolling solo but i'm still cooking https://t.co/ro804pK3aQ— robert altdude (@listenupnerds) March 22, 2024