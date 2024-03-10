Here Are The Funniest Weekend Tweets You Missed
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!
iconic level of dramatic https://t.co/E7xWANbW6t— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) March 8, 2024
Oh they woulda burned you at the Stake my sister!!! https://t.co/SgII2ad1l9— Jess (@JStarPearson) March 9, 2024
happy international women’s day to anyone i’ve met in a bar bathroom. you are all my sisters now— trash jones (@jzux) March 8, 2024
jump scare when your grandma asks you to “fix” her phone. unlock it and all the text is in 48 point comic sans and theres a dancing leprechaun that “helps her with her passwords”. brother how do you even get this much malware on an iphone 15. we need to fling this into a volcano— thomas 🍌 (@perfectsweeties) March 9, 2024
you can tell someone grew up reading because they know so many words and they pronounce them all wrong— ava! (@F41rygirl) March 9, 2024
LMFAOOOOOOOOOO SHE SAID YALL SOME DORKS IM CRYING https://t.co/0uPZBCmGp5— ZAY DANTE (@zaydante) March 9, 2024
me drunk in the club after getting my dentures knocked out and the bouncer asks if I’m okay pic.twitter.com/rQdfn7Ih27— CEO of stupid bitch headquarters (@ndrewraymond) February 25, 2024
I don't have a heating pad so whenever i'm on my period i just put my macbook on my stomach and play the sims— ˚₊‧꒰ა ☆ ໒꒱‧₊˚ (@bendergirlfrend) March 9, 2024
seeing her writing the mirror message in real time is like watching da vinci paint the mona lisa https://t.co/t7oOeavbyx— rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) March 9, 2024
He said “First of all, happy international women’s day”— meredith minkow (@murrminks) March 9, 2024
I’m dying https://t.co/GfZZrE96kW
Goodbye cruel world pic.twitter.com/uzSiEWhy0U— Short story debunker (@seriations) March 9, 2024
just got destroyed by an 8 year old in monopoly who, at the end, said to me “everything you worked so hard for, i took away, and it made me feel good”— cass city (@HeavenlyGrandpa) March 10, 2024
He said send me a picture of what yo sexy ass got on now:— 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝑒𓆩ᥫ᭡𓆪 (@_prettymamax) March 9, 2024
The photo: pic.twitter.com/QpZeH5tU3t
Arnold Palmer, but if you add some Tequila it becomes a Keke Palmer. https://t.co/Xij3QkbCOp— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) March 8, 2024
sabrina carpenter. she is 4’11. https://t.co/hAkZf9Wltc— iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) March 9, 2024
thought they were giving non-binary slay but it was actually just a priest pic.twitter.com/eMcR1t93MO— pablo (@paulderokha) March 9, 2024
Me after 1 gin n tonic : pic.twitter.com/idBqtTFMIx— DANTE DIDO (@dantedidomenico) March 9, 2024
My dad is truly a ridiculous individual 😂 pic.twitter.com/S0c4b3ZKpL— Thick Saban 💕 (@RaveenTheDream) March 9, 2024