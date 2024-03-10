Skip To Content
    Here Are The Funniest Weekend Tweets You Missed

    "Just got destroyed by an 8 year old in monopoly who, at the end, said to me 'everything you worked so hard for, i took away, and it made me feel good.'"

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

    Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!

    Twitter: @weirdlilguys

    Twitter: @JStarPearson

    Twitter: @jzux

    Twitter: @perfectsweeties

    Twitter: @F41rygirl

    Warner Bros / ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection / Twitter: @zaydante

    E! News / Twitter: @ndrewraymond

    Twitter: @bendergirlfrend

    Searchlight Pictures / Twitter: @Targ_Nation

    NBA / Twitter: @murrminks

    Twitter: @seriations

    Twitter: @HeavenlyGrandpa

    Twitter: @_prettymamax

    Twitter: @wearevibin

    Twitter: @KekePalmer

    Twitter: @hotmessjunk

    Twitter: @paulderokha

    VH1 / Twitter: @dantedidomenico

    Twitter: @RaveenTheDream

