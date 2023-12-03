Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    It's Time For Funny Weekend Tweets! Here Are 13 That Went Viral

    The one with the bob...OMG.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

    Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!

    youtube.com / Twitter: @invis4yo

    Twitter: @whoreby_parker

    Twitter: @ilydari0z

    Twitter: @jzux

    Twitter: @lidolmix

    Twitter: @wholesumboomers
    Nana texted someone &quot;Papa can&#x27;t eat solid food for another week because of the surgery. He&#x27;s very cranky about it. Do not let him lie to you. To which they replied, Okay!&quot;
    Twitter: @wholesumboomers
    &quot;Papa texted Arby&#x27;s tonight and the person responded with Narc&quot;
    Twitter: @wholesumboomers

    Universal Pictures / Twitter: @FreeGjr

    Twitter: @akoniingles

    Twitter: @superkeara

    Twitter: @dadogeking

    Sony / Twitter: @onIychloexhalle

    Twitter: @lowkyric

    Holes / Twitter: @BienSur_JeTaime
    Additional context here.

    Like reading funny weekend tweets? Read more of them here.