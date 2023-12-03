For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
The one with the bob...OMG.
https://t.co/CPExplalDw pic.twitter.com/XVLzTVDPQh— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) December 1, 2023
i hate grad students what do you mean “i have homework” you’re 25— carl marks (@whoreby_parker) November 30, 2023
Me when I’m peeing & I realize I’m drunk pic.twitter.com/fzn44s3yQw— 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢 ✰ 🕸️ (@ilydari0z) December 2, 2023
i love the moon because we both look bad in photos— trash jones (@jzux) December 3, 2023
girl back up a bit omg https://t.co/0eYNmCIbv0— AARON (@lidolmix) December 1, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ZO7SIddG92 https://t.co/1hUKQvQGBI— 🖕🏾 (@FreeGjr) December 2, 2023
ZA GAGA GAGA DIDA DIDA DIDA ZIGA ZIGA DADA!!! A BAGADA DAT DAT DOAW!!! https://t.co/IaItIihR8n— Jake Gyllenhaalupinmyguts™ (@akoniingles) December 2, 2023
If u ever think ur stupid just know that one time a guy asked me what my “attachment style” was and I didn’t know what that meant so I said “PDF if it’s over email I hate when people send it as a word doc”— Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) December 1, 2023
I wish i could be nonchalant but unfortunately i'm insane— Daniel (@dadogeking) December 1, 2023
Beyoncé’s new song: pic.twitter.com/CZELXs7xBR— Partna (Fan Account) (@onIychloexhalle) December 1, 2023
Me when i delete “Sent from my iPhone” to make the email more formal pic.twitter.com/Vv46m3BC9N— 𝕽 (@lowkyric) November 30, 2023
Beyonce: I'M TIRED OF SINGING DIVA— Simply TC 💚💛🖤💙 (@BienSur_JeTaime) December 1, 2023
Blue: pic.twitter.com/sc2k7xPaEE