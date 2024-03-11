Hilarious Tweets And Memes That Won The Internet During The 2024 Oscars
LOL.
It's always a good time whenever a live event airs — not just because of the entertainment, but because of the hilarious reactions that tend to happen online. Here are some of the funniest tweets and jokes about the 2024 Oscars.
Margot Robbie putting on her last Barbie themed red carpet look for the Oscars pic.twitter.com/8QDrlUEfUw— The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) March 10, 2024
Normal people during the Oscars: oh how fun I loved that movie haha good performance— The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) March 10, 2024
Me during the Oscars:
pic.twitter.com/aRjONSjJsY
And the Oscar for best special effects goes to… Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/pswnjVtDCY— Matthew Fellows (@fattmellows) March 10, 2024
Vanessa Hudgens to her kid getting them ready for school pic.twitter.com/OaViCmYhJq— 💫 (@heyjaeee) March 10, 2024
supernanny vibes pic.twitter.com/5qU1N2xuV3— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
me to the olive garden waiter shredding parmesan over my pasta pic.twitter.com/DtM9yiHcnR— Adam (@adamgreattweet) March 11, 2024
dominic sessa taking leap year literally at the #oscars! pic.twitter.com/BQjTbtaUe0— best of dominic sessa (@bestofsessa) March 10, 2024
jimmy kimmel please get off the stage pic.twitter.com/6uxmOreyRH— wiLL (@willfulchaos) March 10, 2024
wish i could do this to whoever writes jimmy kimmel’s stuff #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Dx3OWoI9Je— alexander ☆ (@paranflower) March 10, 2024
John Cena thicker than a kindergarten pencil— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) March 11, 2024
Me as a kid trying to ignore the men’s underwear aisle while shopping with my mom: pic.twitter.com/ZplrwTswP2— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) March 11, 2024
The gays win again pic.twitter.com/ckCjyrGDnN— CLUB JAY JAY (@JayJurden) March 11, 2024
me trying to remember those Billie eilish lyrics: https://t.co/EYfZdH8GZd— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) March 11, 2024
billie: “when did it end”— Cameron Scheetz (@cameronscheetz) March 10, 2024
me: “ALTHOUGH ENJOYMENNNTTT” pic.twitter.com/YvJ5JT05i0
GUYS I FOUND MY MISSING SCRUNCHIE AT THE #OSCARSpic.twitter.com/7SrHCFGBKm— rie 𖤓 (@huntzberqer) March 10, 2024
miyazaki after finding out he won an oscar pic.twitter.com/2atosOCvYs— maxx (@battleupsaber) March 10, 2024
Me watching this Ryan Gosling performance pic.twitter.com/86hLfkDU6b— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 11, 2024
ryan gosling outperforming some of the pop girls oh id be embarrassed asf— clementine (@ilyclemmie) March 11, 2024
nobody:— 💌 (@lavertigineee) March 10, 2024
jeremy allen white: https://t.co/llekfcLeTk
“and the oscar for actor in a supporting role goes to robert downey jr” pic.twitter.com/tyDOyZyYMv— ❦ (@justInwuah) March 10, 2024
stop giving Poor Things these damn awards cause now my grandma wanna watch it— lea chin-sang (@bigfatmoosepssy) March 11, 2024