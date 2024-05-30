  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us Your Funniest Family Secret

Spill the beans.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Family secrets aren't always dark and messy. Sometimes, they're wild and hilarious, too.

A man in a blue shirt whispers to a woman in a striped shirt, who reacts with surprise, in front of a plain background
So we wanna know: What's your funniest family secret?

A woman with straight bangs and a light top smiles while holding a finger to her lips, suggesting silence
Maybe you once injured yourself in a ridiculous way and lied about it because you were too embarrassed to admit the truth.

A doctor assists a patient by raising her arm in a medical office. Anatomical posters are visible in the background
Maybe a few years ago, one of your family members started a prank on someone, and it's still going strong.

Group of friends at a party, one with pie on their face, smiling and holding a pie slice while others laugh. Names not given
Maybe your family secret really is messy, but you can laugh at it because you have an effed-up, dark sense of humor.

Man in a light suit, wearing round sunglasses, fingers interlocked with a confident expression
Whatever it is, we want to know! Tell us in the comments, or if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can submit your answer here in this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!