"This was taken as we gathered for his funeral," John continued. "Though Bob wasn't there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears."
John said, "That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us."
"Bob was the heart of our 'Full House' family," he went on. "His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all."
"Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give. Rest in peace, dear friend. Your family misses you more than words can say, 💔" John concluded.
The reunion with both Mary-Kate and Ashley appears to be the first since 2004 when the cast supported the twins at the premiere of their movie New York Minute.
While some cast members returned for the Fuller House spinoff in 2016, it was without the Olsen twins, as they retired from acting over a decade ago to focus on fashion.
Bob died in 2022 after suffering a head injury during a trip to Florida.
Although fans were saddened by his absence, they were thrilled to see the cast coming together and keeping his memory alive.
"Seeing the Olsen twins with y'all means so much," one person wrote. "Whew! Big tears. 'Full House' had such an impact on me. A safe space during some hard days."
"It's so nice to see you all together," another fan agreed.
Some said the reunion had healed their inner child.
Others were very emotional.
"Thanks for sharing this picture," another fan said. "Makes me happy to see everyone together. Just the way he would of wanted it to be 🤍"