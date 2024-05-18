Emma Stone Had A Very Cute Reaction When A Reporter Called Her Emily At The Cannes Film Festival

The actor was born Emily, but as she told The Hollywood Reporter, she had to change her name because someone else in the industry was already named Emily Stone.
She's gone by Emma ever since, until recently when she decided to reclaim her birth name. "For some reason, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore. Just call me Emily,'" she told THR. She also said people at work even call her Emily once she "get[s] to know them."
So, fast-forward to today, Emma was at a Cannes Film Festival press conference for her upcoming film Kinds of Kindness when a reporter called her by her first name.
Emma lit up when the reporter said it. Director Yorgos Lanthimos, who was sitting next to her, tried to correct the interviewer, thinking they'd confused her name, but Emma assured Yorgos the reporter had gotten it correct. "My name is Emily. Thank you," she said, smiling. "Very nice."
People online thought it was the sweetest, most adorable thing, with one fan writing on Reddit, "Well, that's just wholesome!"
"That's actually adorable though," another agreed, while someone else said, "She’s 'Emily' to me from here on out."
Which, honestly, same.