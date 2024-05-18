Emma Stone Had A Very Cute Reaction When A Reporter Called Her Emily At The Cannes Film Festival

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Back in April, Emma Stone shared her wish to go by her real name instead of a stage name.

Emma Stone with long, wavy hair and a natural makeup look
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

The actor was born Emily, but as she told The Hollywood Reporter, she had to change her name because someone else in the industry was already named Emily Stone.

Emma Stone, in a lace dress with black floral details, talks to an interviewer at an event, with onlookers in the background
Miikka Skaffari / WireImage

She's gone by Emma ever since, until recently when she decided to reclaim her birth name. "For some reason, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore. Just call me Emily,'" she told THR. She also said people at work even call her Emily once she "get[s] to know them."

Emma Stone sits on a talk show set, wearing a black top and a black leather skirt, smiling towards the camera
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

So, fast-forward to today, Emma was at a Cannes Film Festival press conference for her upcoming film Kinds of Kindness when a reporter called her by her first name.

Emma Stone at a press conference, wearing a white blazer, with an attentive expression, seated at a table with microphones and water bottles
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Emma lit up when the reporter said it. Director Yorgos Lanthimos, who was sitting next to her, tried to correct the interviewer, thinking they'd confused her name, but Emma assured Yorgos the reporter had gotten it correct. "My name is Emily. Thank you," she said, smiling. "Very nice."

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone sit at a press conference panel. Yorgos speaks into a microphone while Emma smiles looking at him
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

People online thought it was the sweetest, most adorable thing, with one fan writing on Reddit, "Well, that's just wholesome!"

"That's actually adorable though," another agreed, while someone else said, "She’s 'Emily' to me from here on out."

Which, honestly, same.

You can watch the moment here around the 21:00 mark.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com