Diddy broke his silence on the 2016 video of him physically assaulting Cassie.

This post contains discussion of abuse.
The incident happened at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, according to the lawsuit Cassie previously filed against Diddy. The establishment has since closed. Cassie claimed she had tried to flee their hotel room after Diddy allegedly punched her while drunk, but upon hearing her attempting to leave, Diddy chased after her. Surveillance footage showed Cassie standing at an elevator when Diddy, dressed in only a towel, ran down the hallway and violently knocked her to the ground. He was then shown appearing to kick Cassie and attempting to drag her back to their room while seemingly berating her.
Cassie also alleged physical abuse, as well as sexual abuse, by the music mogul on several other occasions. Diddy settled the lawsuit with Cassie one day after she filed.
"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life," he said in the video. "Sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable."
"I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," he added.
Diddy also said, "I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man. Each and every day."
Diddy concluded the video by saying he wasn't asking for forgiveness before repeating that he was "truly sorry" for his actions.
Sending Cassie much love, support, and healing. 🤍
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-800-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.