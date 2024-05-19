    Diddy Broke His Silence On The 2016 Video Of Him Physically Assaulting Cassie

    "My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This post contains discussion of abuse.

    Diddy broke his silence on the 2016 video of him physically assaulting Cassie.

    Closeup of Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images

    In the video, obtained and released by CNN on Friday, Diddy appeared to kick, shove, and drag the singer in a hotel hallway.

    Cassie Ventura poses in front of a backdrop with wavy hair, large hoop earrings, and a necklace
    Michael Bezjian / WireImage

    He and Cassie dated from 2007 to 2018.

    The incident happened at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, according to the lawsuit Cassie previously filed against Diddy. The establishment has since closed. Cassie claimed she had tried to flee their hotel room after Diddy allegedly punched her while drunk, but upon hearing her attempting to leave, Diddy chased after her. Surveillance footage showed Cassie standing at an elevator when Diddy, dressed in only a towel, ran down the hallway and violently knocked her to the ground. He was then shown appearing to kick Cassie and attempting to drag her back to their room while seemingly berating her.

    Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs, dressed in a textured suit and chain necklace, speaking into a microphone at an event
    Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    Cassie also alleged physical abuse, as well as sexual abuse, by the music mogul on several other occasions. Diddy settled the lawsuit with Cassie one day after she filed.

    Cassie in a low-cut black dress at an event
    Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

    "I'm truly sorry," Diddy wrote over a video apology shared to his Instagram on Sunday.

    "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life," he said in the video. "Sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

    Sean Combs wears a leather jacket, sunglasses, and layered necklaces with one cross pendant. He stands in a formal setting
    Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

    "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," he added.

    Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs wearing sunglasses and a red jacket in a dimly lit setting
    Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images

    Diddy also said, "I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man. Each and every day."

    Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs in a light-colored suit with a white undershirt at a formal event, standing in front of a backdrop with text
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    Diddy concluded the video by saying he wasn't asking for forgiveness before repeating that he was "truly sorry" for his actions.

    Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs holds a microphone on stage, wearing a black shirt and a large jeweled cross necklace
    Jason Koerner / Getty Images

    He previously denied the allegations against him. In a statement shared with BuzzFeed last November, his lawyer said the claims were "offensive and outrageous." He also said Diddy strongly denied them. 

    The Los Angeles County district attorney's office shared a statement this weekend, saying Diddy couldn't be prosecuted for the 2016 assault "as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted." It encouraged any other possible victims and witnesses to come forward to report their claims to police.

    Sending Cassie much love, support, and healing. 🤍

    If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.

    If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.

    The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-800-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy. 