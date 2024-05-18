"No Need To Be So Mean": Chloe Fineman Responded After Her Appearance At Cannes Film Festival Sparked Criticism

One person said her makeup, necklace, and hair were "gorgeous," but the dress "not so much."

As you know, the Cannes Film Festival is currently underway, showcasing some of the most promising and anticipated movies of 2024.

On Thursday, Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis premiered, and of course, since it features Chloe Fineman, she came! She wore a glamorous floor-length Celine gown covered in red sequins. It was strapless with a twisted top and a small keyhole cut-out across the chest.

The SNL star finished the look with simple accessories, only wearing a sparkly necklace and a diamond ring. For her glam, she had her hair long and wavy with soft, rosy makeup.

To some, the look was a 10 out of 10.

Comment by user Thick_Coffee9116: &quot;That contrast of light and dark red in her dress is everything! Absolute perfection. 10/10, slay queen! ❤️?&quot;
But it wasn't a hit for everyone. People were especially critical when the celebrity fashion blog Check the Tag shared the pictures on its Instagram page.

One person said, "Necklace, makeup, hair....gorgeous. Dress not so much."

Another person declared, "This dress is giving us nothing."

"Very odd proportions," a third stated.

Some also body-shamed Chloe.

I won't include those comments here, but you can see them under the post.

Eventually, Chloe hopped in the comments to tell everyone to chill out.

"No need to be so mean! Thank you," she wrote next to a heart emoji.

How did you all feel about her dress? Were you a fan? Tell me down below.