Usually, celebrities go allll out for the red carpet. But sometimes they choose comfort over style.
Here are 15 times celebrities showed up super casual on the red carpet.
1. Dillon Francis attended the 2022 Grammys dressed casually with a bag of snacks in his hand.
4. Kyla Pratt wore a relaxed two-piece set to the premiere of Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.
5. Woody Harrelson showed up to the premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 in his pajamas.
6. Mark Wahlberg attended the Ted 2 photo-call, wearing a polo, jeans, and Timberland boots.
7. Katie Holmes wore a strapless top, jeans, and sneakers to Jingle Ball 2022.
8. BlackBerry director Matt Johnson went to SXSW in a headband and a sports T-shirt.
9. Ed Sheeran showed up to the Deutscher Radiopreis (German Radio Award) 2012 in a green hoodie and sagging jeans.
10. Olivia Rodrigo walked the red carpet at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event in a tube top and pants.
11. Adam Sandler rocked a T-shirt and shorts at the That's My Boy premiere.
12. Sarah Silverman wore a cardigan and shorts to Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity event.
13. Ming-Na Wen rocked a leather jacket with washed denim jeans to the premiere of Big Hero 6.
14. Drew Barrymore arrived in ripped jeans and a sweater for the premiere of 1991's Guilty by Suspicion.
15. And lastly, Skrillex wore a T-shirt and basic black pants to the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Can you think of any other times when celebrities showed up dressed super casual on the red carpet? Tell me in the comments below.