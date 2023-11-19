Skip To Content
    15 Celebrities Whose Red Carpet Outfits Were Screaming, "I'd Rather Be At Home"

    These photos are giving, "You're lucky I came."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    Usually, celebrities go allll out for the red carpet. But sometimes they choose comfort over style.

    Here are 15 times celebrities showed up super casual on the red carpet.

    1. Dillon Francis attended the 2022 Grammys dressed casually with a bag of snacks in his hand.

    In a T-shirt and holding a plastic Walgreens bag
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
    Close-up of Dillon
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

    2. Camila Cabello wore drop-seat pajamas to the 2018 Jingle Ball.

    She&#x27;s smiling and wearing Xmas-print PJs and high-heeled ankle boots
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images
    A back view of her outfit
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

    3. Pete Davidson attended the Meet Cute premiere in a hoodie and sweatpants.

    Pete in the casual outfit and wearing glasses
    Roy Rochlin / WireImage
    Close-up of Pete smiling
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    4. Kyla Pratt wore a relaxed two-piece set to the premiere of Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

    She&#x27;s smiling and wearing a tunic top, leggings, and high heels
    Frazer Harrison / WireImage
    Kyla in the outfit with two young girls
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    5. Woody Harrelson showed up to the premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 in his pajamas.

    Woody in the loose PJs and socks
    Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images
    Close-up of the socks
    Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

    6. Mark Wahlberg attended the Ted 2 photo-call, wearing a polo, jeans, and Timberland boots.

    He&#x27;s waving and smiling
    Clemens Bilan / Getty Images
    Mark close up
    Target Presse Agentur Gmbh / WireImage

    7. Katie Holmes wore a strapless top, jeans, and sneakers to Jingle Ball 2022.

    The top looks like a miniskirt
    Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for iHeartRadio
    Close-up of the strapless top
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    8. BlackBerry director Matt Johnson went to SXSW in a headband and a sports T-shirt.

    He&#x27;s wearing a Toronto Blue Jays tee
    Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images
    Close-up of Matt giving the peace sign
    Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

    9. Ed Sheeran showed up to the Deutscher Radiopreis (German Radio Award) 2012 in a green hoodie and sagging jeans.

    He&#x27;s smiling, and the hoodie sleeves are extending past his hands
    Christian Augustin / Getty Images
    Close-up of Ed smiling
    Christian Augustin / Getty Images

    10. Olivia Rodrigo walked the red carpet at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event in a tube top and pants.

    The top is midriff-baring, and the hip-hugging pants are boot cut
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic
    Close-up of Olivia in the tube top
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    11. Adam Sandler rocked a T-shirt and shorts at the That's My Boy premiere.

    The shorts and long and baggy, the T-shirt is a Chicago tee, and he&#x27;s wearing a cap
    Jason Kempin / WireImage
    Close-up of the cap
    Jason Kempin / WireImage

    12. Sarah Silverman wore a cardigan and shorts to Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity event.

    She&#x27;s also wearing a sleeveless top and tights
    Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Netflix
    Full-body shot of the outfit, which includes knee-length boots
    Tara Ziemba / AFP via Getty Images

    13. Ming-Na Wen rocked a leather jacket with washed denim jeans to the premiere of Big Hero 6.

    She&#x27;s also wearing a spaghetti-strap top and strappy, high-heeled sandals
    Michael Tran / FilmMagic
    Close-up of Ming-Na smiling and showing the many bracelets she&#x27;s also wearing
    Michael Tran / FilmMagic

    14. Drew Barrymore arrived in ripped jeans and a sweater for the premiere of 1991's Guilty by Suspicion.

    The sweater is cropped and midriff-baring, and the jeans are torn at the knee
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
    Close-up of Drew smiling
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    15. And lastly, Skrillex wore a T-shirt and basic black pants to the 2017 Grammy Awards.

    It&#x27;s a short-sleeved white tee, and he&#x27;s not wearing any socks
    Dan Macmedan / WireImage
    Close-up of Skrillex showing the thin chain necklace he&#x27;s also wearing
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    Can you think of any other times when celebrities showed up dressed super casual on the red carpet? Tell me in the comments below.