    Cardi B Revealed The Mean TikTok Comment That Made Her Cry

    That was rude.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cardi B may seem confident and secure, but that doesn't mean internet comments don't affect her.

    A closeup of Cardi B in a strapless outfit
    David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

    In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the "Enough (Miami)" rapper opened up about mean and hurtful messages she's received from online trolls.

    Closeup of Cardi B
    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

    “Like yesterday, I was scrolling through TikTok and a bitch made me cry,” she told the publication.

    David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

    Cardi said the person in question had made a comment criticizing her talent as a rapper. "She was just like, 'She has got to give it up. She's better off being an influencer. You was cosplaying being a rapper. Because you don't take it seriously. That's why you don't put out your music,'" she recalled.

    Cardi B onstage with her phone in her hands
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    Cardi's last full-length release was her Grammy-winning 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy, but she insists the delay isn't because she doesn't take her craft seriously.

    Cardi B wearing a feathered garment, with a short blonde hair styled in waves
    Pierre Suu / GC Images

    "It's like, I take my music so fucking seriously that that's why I don't put it out," she told Rolling Stone. "Because if it's not perfect to my ear, if every fucking word doesn't sound like it's pronounced right, if the beat is overpowering the words or the words is overpowering the beat, I don't want to put it out."

    Cardi B onstage
    Thaddaeus Mcadams / Getty Images

    She also previously said she developed anxiety from constantly being criticized, which kept her from releasing music and even going out.

    Currently, she's working on her follow-up to the album, which a rep confirmed is due for release later this year. In the meantime, she's been keeping fans entertained with buzzy singles such as the recently released "Like What (Freestyle)."

    View this video on YouTube
    Atlantic Records / youtube.com

    Cardi said she could put out music aimlessly because it still would sell. “But I care about how my music sound,” she continued. “I care about my quality. I care about giving something special every single time.”

    You can read the full profile here.