Cardi B Revealed The Mean TikTok Comment That Made Her Cry

Cardi B may seem confident and secure, but that doesn't mean internet comments don't affect her.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the "Enough (Miami)" rapper opened up about mean and hurtful messages she's received from online trolls.
“Like yesterday, I was scrolling through TikTok and a bitch made me cry,” she told the publication.
Cardi said the person in question had made a comment criticizing her talent as a rapper. "She was just like, 'She has got to give it up. She's better off being an influencer. You was cosplaying being a rapper. Because you don't take it seriously. That's why you don't put out your music,'" she recalled.
Cardi's last full-length release was her Grammy-winning 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy, but she insists the delay isn't because she doesn't take her craft seriously.
"It's like, I take my music so fucking seriously that that's why I don't put it out," she told Rolling Stone. "Because if it's not perfect to my ear, if every fucking word doesn't sound like it's pronounced right, if the beat is overpowering the words or the words is overpowering the beat, I don't want to put it out."
Currently, she's working on her follow-up to the album, which a rep confirmed is due for release later this year. In the meantime, she's been keeping fans entertained with buzzy singles such as the recently released "Like What (Freestyle)."
Cardi said she could put out music aimlessly because it still would sell. “But I care about how my music sound,” she continued. “I care about my quality. I care about giving something special every single time.”