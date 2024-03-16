Skip To Content
    Brandee Evans Stole The Spotlight At The NAACP Image Awards Fashion Show With Her Liquid Metal Look

    It's like when I leave my metal spatula on the stove by mistake but in a cool, high-fashion kind of way.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Brandee Evans, you're a winner, baby!

    Last night, the actor attended the NAACP Image Awards in a look I'll be obsessing over for the rest of the week — at least.

    closeup of brandee on the red carpet in a floral dress
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    If you don't know Brandee, she's best known for playing Mercedes on P-Valley a Starz series about the lives of the dancers and customers of a strip club in the South. The show debuted in 2020 with a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and in my unbiased opinion, only gets better with each season.

    Brandee wore a metallic minidress by ANNAKIKI, a brand known for its bold and futuristic designs.

    Model on runway in oversized metallic puffed-sleeve dress with matching bag and shoes
    Estrop / Getty Images

    The dress featured a wavy structure with long, puffy sleeves and a cinched bodice, giving it a reflective and liquid-y look. The squiggles also kind of made it look like it vibrated.

    Brandee in a structured metallic mini dress with voluminous sleeves and a tall bun hairstyle
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images For NAACP

    Brandee accessorized with an assortment of diamond jewelry and black strappy heels, with her hair pulled into a tall braided stacked bun.

    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    Here's what it looks like from another angle:

    Leon Bennett / Getty Images For NAACP

    I've also gotta show the hair again because, wow.

    closeup of her stacked braided bun
    Mark Gunter / Getty Images for NAACP

    See — a winner!