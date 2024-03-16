Brandee Evans Stole The Spotlight At The NAACP Image Awards Fashion Show With Her Liquid Metal Look

Brandee Evans, you're a winner, baby!
Last night, the actor attended the NAACP Image Awards in a look I'll be obsessing over for the rest of the week — at least.
Brandee wore a metallic minidress by ANNAKIKI, a brand known for its bold and futuristic designs.
The dress featured a wavy structure with long, puffy sleeves and a cinched bodice, giving it a reflective and liquid-y look. The squiggles also kind of made it look like it vibrated.
Brandee accessorized with an assortment of diamond jewelry and black strappy heels, with her hair pulled into a tall braided stacked bun.
Here's what it looks like from another angle:
I've also gotta show the hair again because, wow.