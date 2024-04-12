Angelina Jolie Made A Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her 15-Year-Old Daughter Vivienne

It feels like just yesterday that Angelina Jolie was revealing her pregnancy with her daughter Vivienne on the red carpet.
Well, now, Vivienne is all grown up!
The 15-year-old stepped out with her mom last night for the opening of the Broadway musical The Outsiders, marking a rare red carpet appearance for the pair.
For the event, Angelina wore a brown cape over a floor-length satin dress in a similar hue. She accessorized with chunky gold earrings and a bright red lip with her blond hair curled loosely and falling over her shoulders. Meanwhile, Vivienne wore a casual navy blue pantsuit and a pair of blue and white sneakers. Her hair was sleek and straight.
The Salt actor shares Vivienne and her twin brother Knox with her former partner, Brad Pitt. She also has four other children: daughters Shiloh, 17, and Zahara, 19, and sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 20, who was also pictured at the event. Here he is, walking with Angelina outside of the venue.
Although the actor tends to keep her family life private, Vivienne seems to be following in her mom's footsteps. Angelina told People that she even worked alongside her as an assistant on The Outsiders.
"She'll correct me," Angelina said. "She'll say, 'Didn't you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this.'"
"She's been a really tough assistant," she continued. "She takes it very, very seriously."