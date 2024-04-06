Alabama Barker Showed Her Migrating Lip Filler On Instagram

Alabama Barker is having to dissolve her lip filler after she says it migrated to other parts of her face.
The rapper first shared her experience with lip fillers last October. At the time, she was 17 and said she had been going to aesthetic practitioner Anush Movsesian.
"The best in LA," Alabama said of Anush on her Instagram story at the time.
In a repost, Anush explained that she had been "slowly fixing" the "M-Shape" of Alabama's top lip and "keeping it very natural."
"[It's] a very difficult shape, an M-shape, with a lot of volume in the center and nothing in the corners," Anush noted in a new post on Alabama's Instagram story. "I decided to make it my project to make them look spectacular, slowly building them minimally."
She added that, "Even though she comes often, we do very, very little because I didn't want any migration to occur, and again, she has a specific lip."
But when Anush was unavailable for a follow-up appointment, Alabama went elsewhere and was left with filler migration.
"I went to a different med spa, and let's just say I have a pimple—" Alabama said, bursting into laughter while pointing at a noticeable bump that had formed above her lip.
"She has migration everywhere on the corners. Bumps all in her mouth... Unfortunately, the injector didn't really know what they were doing, again because she has difficult lips," Anush added. "Anybody that would see Alabama would think she has filler in the center, but we've never touched her center because she naturally protrudes there."
As a result, Alabama has to undergo a dissolving process in order to correct it. "Unfortunately, my poor baby has to go through some dissolving on the corners," Anush said, "which is gonna hurt, because the goal with me always is to do it less [as to] not give migration, especially for a difficult-shaped lip. So now, we gotta do that and fix it."
"Let's do it," Alabama exclaimed.
She also wrote in a follow-up post, "I'm never cheating again."