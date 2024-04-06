    Alabama Barker Showed Her Migrating Lip Filler On Instagram

    "She has migration everywhere on the corners [and] bumps all in her mouth," Alabama's aesthetic practitioner explained as Alabama showed the results of the botched lip filler.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Alabama Barker is having to dissolve her lip filler after she says it migrated to other parts of her face.

    Closeup of Alabama Barker
    Mat Hayward / Getty Images for The PÃÂvÃÂ© Group

    The rapper first shared her experience with lip fillers last October. At the time, she was 17 and said she had been going to aesthetic practitioner Anush Movsesian.

    Closeup of Alabama Barker
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    "The best in LA," Alabama said of Anush on her Instagram story at the time.

    Alabama Barker has a lip treatment applied by someone in black gloves
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker/?hl=en

    In a repost, Anush explained that she had been "slowly fixing" the "M-Shape" of Alabama's top lip and "keeping it very natural."

    Alabama Barker wearing an oversized black puffer jacket and lace-patterned tights at an event
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    "[It's] a very difficult shape, an M-shape, with a lot of volume in the center and nothing in the corners," Anush noted in a new post on Alabama's Instagram story. "I decided to make it my project to make them look spectacular, slowly building them minimally."

    Alabama Barker in a bold patterned dress with cutouts posing at an event
    Manny Hernandez / Getty Images

    She added that, "Even though she comes often, we do very, very little because I didn't want any migration to occur, and again, she has a specific lip."

    Alabama Barker in pinstripe suit with high ponytails posing at an event
    Patricia Schlein / GC Images

    But when Anush was unavailable for a follow-up appointment, Alabama went elsewhere and was left with filler migration.

    Alabama Barker in a mesh dress with large floral design walking and gesticulating with one hand
    Nino / GC Images

    Filler migration can be caused by constant facial movements, excessive use of filler, or improper placement and spacing of the injections.

    "I went to a different med spa, and let's just say I have a pimple—" Alabama said, bursting into laughter while pointing at a noticeable bump that had formed above her lip.

    Screenshot from Alabama&#x27;s Instagram story
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker/?hl=en
    Screenshot from Alabama&#x27;s Instagram story
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker/?hl=en

    "She has migration everywhere on the corners. Bumps all in her mouth... Unfortunately, the injector didn't really know what they were doing, again because she has difficult lips," Anush added. "Anybody that would see Alabama would think she has filler in the center, but we've never touched her center because she naturally protrudes there."

    Screenshot from Alabama&#x27;s Instagram story
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker/?hl=en

    As a result, Alabama has to undergo a dissolving process in order to correct it. "Unfortunately, my poor baby has to go through some dissolving on the corners," Anush said, "which is gonna hurt, because the goal with me always is to do it less [as to] not give migration, especially for a difficult-shaped lip. So now, we gotta do that and fix it."

    "Let's do it," Alabama exclaimed.

    She also wrote in a follow-up post, "I'm never cheating again."

    Screenshot from Alabama&#x27;s Instagram story
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker/?hl=en