Celebrities are clearly tired of all the unwarranted social media hate because they're finally and rightfully starting to hit back.
Christina Applegate did so last year after she received mean comments about her looks at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Ewan McGregor also spoke out after a Star Wars fan sent Moses Ingram "the most horrendous, racist DMs" amid the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Yesterday, she posted a new teaser photo on Instagram, and afterward, she revealed that she'd received some terribly cruel messages from a fan about it.
Alabama posted a screenshot of the thread, where the user repeatedly told her to "die" and fatally harm herself and post it.
She said that it's an example of what she receives online from people "daily."
It's horrible! Alabama, from what I've seen, lives in her own world and minds her business. Leave her alone!
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.
