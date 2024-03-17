Skip To Content
    Alabama Barker Showed An Example Of The Mean DMs She Receives "Daily," And It's Disgusting

    This is never okay.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Celebrities are clearly tired of all the unwarranted social media hate because they're finally and rightfully starting to hit back.

    Christina Applegate did so last year after she received mean comments about her looks at the Critics' Choice Awards.

    Christina Applegate wearing an off-shoulder black dress at an event
    The actor, who has multiple sclerosis (MS), shared a screenshot of a fan's DM that said, "MS didn't make you look that way. A plastic surgeon did." She said she replied and told them that "it wasn't nice."

    Ewan McGregor also spoke out after a Star Wars fan sent Moses Ingram "the most horrendous, racist DMs" amid the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

    Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, and Ewan McGregor
    He said it was "sickening" to see. "We love Moses, and if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind. There's no place for racism in this world, and I totally stand with Moses," he added.

    Now, Alabama Barker has spoken up, too.

    Closeup of Alabama Barker
    If you don't know her, she's Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's youngest daughter.

    Travis and Alabama Barker
    She's also an aspiring rapper.

    Closeup of Alabama Barker
    Yesterday, she posted a new teaser photo on Instagram, and afterward, she revealed that she'd received some terribly cruel messages from a fan about it.

    Screenshot from Alabama&#x27;s Instagram
    Alabama posted a screenshot of the thread, where the user repeatedly told her to "die" and fatally harm herself and post it.

    Screenshot from Alabama&#x27;s DMs
    She said that it's an example of what she receives online from people "daily."

    It's horrible! Alabama, from what I've seen, lives in her own world and minds her business. Leave her alone!

    The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.

    If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here