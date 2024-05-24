  • APAHM 2024 badge

23 Of Vanessa Hudgens's Best Fashion Looks

She seems to love beads, crystals, fringe, a thigh-high slit... She's just like me.

Vanessa Hudgens is one of those celebrities whose fashion sense only improves with time. Here are 23 of her best looks over the years.

Vanessa Hudgens smiling, wearing a v-neck top and layered gold necklaces. Her hair is styled in double buns
Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

1. When she wore this beautiful white silk Alberta Ferretti gown to the Sucker Punch (2011) UK premiere afterparty:

Vanessa Hudgens in an elegant floor-length satin gown adorned with jeweled embellishments at the neckline, posing by an ornate railing
Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens wearing an elegant backless evening gown, posing near a staircase
Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

2. When she beamed in this canary yellow Maria Lucia Hohan dress at the 2012 premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island:

Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet at the premiere of &quot;Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,&quot; wearing a strapless flowing gown and holding a small clutch
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens poses outdoors, wearing a strapless, pleated dress with a sweetheart neckline at an event
John Shearer / WireImage

3. When she attended a 2012 pre-Oscar party in this glamorous gold and orange look:

Vanessa Hudgens on a red carpet wearing a sleeveless, floor-length gown with a high neckline and accessorized with a large gold bracelet
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Vanessa Hudgens smiles over her shoulder in an elegant sleeveless gown, with her hair styled short and adorned with large, textured gold earrings
Steve Granitz / WireImage

4. When she shimmered in sequins at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival:

Vanessa Hudgens on a red carpet in a plunging neckline dress with shimmery vertical stripes, holding a small clutch. Photographers and media are in the background
Camilla Morandi - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens in a sequined, sheer dress on the red carpet, with another person slightly out of focus in the background
Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images

5. When she slayed this fringe and edgy look at the LA premiere of Spring Breakers:

Vanessa Hudgens at the &quot;Spring Breakers&quot; premiere, wearing a black dress with a gold detailed top and a fringed feathered skirt. She poses on the red carpet
Lester Cohen / WireImage
Vanessa Hudgens on a red carpet, wearing a sleeveless black dress with intricate beading and detailed patterns. She is smiling and posing for the camera
Lester Cohen / WireImage

6. When she wore this gold beaded dress by Giorgio Armani to the 2014 InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty:

Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet in a elegant deep V neckline gown holding a clutch at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty
Axelle / FilmMagic
Vanessa Hudgens smiles over her shoulder, wearing an elegant, backless evening gown at an event with a Warner Bros and InStyle backdrop
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

7. When she looked fierce in this black Naeem Khan dress at the 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty:

Vanessa Hudgens on a red carpet at an event, wearing a fitted, floor-length gown with intricate patterns and cut-out details
John Sciulli / Getty Images for InStyle
Vanessa Hudgens wearing a patterned, form-fitting dress with geometric designs at an event by InStyle and Warner Bros
John Sciulli / Getty Images for InStyle

8. When she looked like a literal goddess on the red carpet of Elton John's AIDS Foundation's 25th Annual Academy Awards viewing party:

Vanessa Hudgens poses on the red carpet in a white, sheer dress with a high neckline and high slits, revealing her legs
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for EJAF
Vanessa Hudgens in a sheer, sleeveless, white dress with lace detailing and high slits, posing with hands on hips at an event
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for EJAF

9. When she rocked this unique flower dress at the 2018 Second Act premiere:

Vanessa Hudgens poses in a ruffled, strapless dress and strappy heels at an event with a cityscape backdrop
Daniel Zuchnik / FilmMagic
Vanessa Hudgens at a red carpet event, wearing a strapless gown with large floral ruffles
Daniel Zuchnik / FilmMagic

10. When she wore this sexy see-through Ralph & Russo minidress to the 2019 Harper's Bazaar ICONS party:

Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet wearing a beaded, semi-sheer dress at Harper&#x27;s Bazaar ICONS event by Carine Roitfeld
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic
Vanessa Hudgens wearing a clear, circular-pattern dress shows both hands with two rings, including one large diamond ring, on a red carpet
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

11. When her purple Vera Wang dress at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party turned into moving art:

Vanessa Hudgens poses on the red carpet in an elegant, floor-length gown with a halter neck style at a Vanity Fair event
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage
Vanessa Hudgens in a sleek, flowing gown with a dramatic scarf detail, posing on the red carpet
John Shearer / Getty Images

12. When she straight-up slayed the 2022 SAG Awards in this gorgeous Versace dress:

Vanessa Hudgens at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a sleek, form-fitting dress with a high slit and strappy heels
Axelle / FilmMagic
Vanessa Hudgens poses on the red carpet in a sleek, satin dress with a thigh-high slit and spaghetti straps at a glamorous event
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

13. When she wowed in Valentino at their womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show in Paris:

Vanessa Hudgens poses on a red carpet in a stylish sheer lace dress with a belted waist and platform heels
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens is wearing a high-neck, lilac lace mini dress paired with a black cape and platform heels while walking outside
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

14. When she gave Audrey Hepburn vibes in this custom Miu Miu dress with crystal embroidery at the 2022 amfAR Gala:

Vanessa Hudgens on red carpet wearing an elegant, floor-length, lace gown with intricate detailing and a high neckline
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet wearing an elegant sleeveless gown adorned with intricate beadwork and sequin embellishments
Mike Marsland / Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

15. When she left no crumbs at the 2022 Tony Awards in Schiaparelli:

Vanessa Hudgens in a strapless, ruched black dress, poses on the red carpet at an event with geometric yellow patterns in the background
Sean Zanni / Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens poses in a strapless, ruched black gown with large, gold statement earrings and matching bracelets
Sean Zanni / Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

16. When she looked beautiful in blue in a custom Vera Wang dress at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards:

Vanessa Hudgens poses on the red carpet in an off-shoulder dress with a long train at the MTV Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic
Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet at the Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards, wearing a blue off-shoulder dress with a flowing train and high-slit, and silver heels
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

17. When she changed into this fun and flirty Versace look later on in the show:

Vanessa Hudgens on stage in a stylish, colorful bralette and black mini skirt, holding a microphone
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens smiles brightly on stage, wearing an intricate, asymmetrical top and a short skirt with safety pin details. She holds a small microphone
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

18. When she wore this black sheer Moschino dress to the In America: An Anthology of Fashion-themed Met Gala in 2022:

Vanessa Hudgens wears an elegant sheer black gown with lace detailing and long flowing train, standing on a red carpet at a celebrity event
Gotham / Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet, smiling in a sheer black lace gown with puffed sleeves and intricate silver jewelry
Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

19. When she stunned in a black Vera Wang ball gown with matching opera gloves at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards:

Vanessa Hudgens on a staircase, wearing a strapless black gown with a dramatic train and long black gloves
Gotham / Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens at a fashion awards event, wearing an elegant strapless black gown with matching long gloves, smiling for the camera
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

20. When she arrived to the 2023 Met Gala in this sexy black and white dress with cutouts:

Vanessa Hudgens in a striking black and white gown with a high slit, posing against a backdrop of what appears to be a wall of plastic cups at an event
Cindy Ord / Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens wearing a black and white gown with cut-out sections and thigh-high slit, posing in front of a decorative wall
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

21. When she made biker shorts work with a dress while out in Soho in 2023:

Vanessa Hudgens steps out in a chic, sheer black outfit with bold white accents, paired with a leather blazer and patent leather boots
The Hapa Blonde / GC Images
Vanessa Hudgens in a sheer, black, cut-out dress and black leather jacket, holding a black purse and wearing black heeled boots, walking outdoors
The Hapa Blonde / GC Images

22. When she rocked brown Michael Kors to their 2024 runway show:

Vanessa Hudgens on a red carpet, wearing a fashionable brown outfit with a cape, high boots, and a chain purse, posing amid photographers and onlookers
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images
Vanessa Hudgens smiles at an event, wearing a stylish camel-colored turtleneck and matching cape, with hair pulled back. Photographers can be seen in the background
James Devaney / GC Images

23. And finally, when she attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in this beautiful black sheer gown by Alberta Ferretti:

Vanessa Hudgens in a sheer black off-the-shoulder gown poses on a red carpet
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet wearing an elegant, off-the-shoulder black gown with sheer sleeves and gold statement earrings
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Have a favorite look? Tell me in the comments below!

