23 Of Vanessa Hudgens's Best Fashion Looks

Vanessa Hudgens is one of those celebrities whose fashion sense only improves with time. Here are 23 of her best looks over the years.
1.
When she wore this beautiful white silk Alberta Ferretti gown to the Sucker Punch (2011) UK premiere afterparty:
2.
When she beamed in this canary yellow Maria Lucia Hohan dress at the 2012 premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island:
3.
When she attended a 2012 pre-Oscar party in this glamorous gold and orange look:
5.
When she slayed this fringe and edgy look at the LA premiere of Spring Breakers:
6.
When she wore this gold beaded dress by Giorgio Armani to the 2014 InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty:
7.
When she looked fierce in this black Naeem Khan dress at the 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty:
8.
When she looked like a literal goddess on the red carpet of Elton John's AIDS Foundation's 25th Annual Academy Awards viewing party:
9.
When she rocked this unique flower dress at the 2018 Second Act premiere:
10.
When she wore this sexy see-through Ralph & Russo minidress to the 2019 Harper's Bazaar ICONS party:
11.
When her purple Vera Wang dress at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party turned into moving art:
12.
When she straight-up slayed the 2022 SAG Awards in this gorgeous Versace dress:
13.
When she wowed in Valentino at their womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show in Paris:
14.
When she gave Audrey Hepburn vibes in this custom Miu Miu dress with crystal embroidery at the 2022 amfAR Gala:
15.
When she left no crumbs at the 2022 Tony Awards in Schiaparelli:
16.
When she looked beautiful in blue in a custom Vera Wang dress at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards:
17.
When she changed into this fun and flirty Versace look later on in the show:
18.
When she wore this black sheer Moschino dress to the In America: An Anthology of Fashion-themed Met Gala in 2022:
19.
When she stunned in a black Vera Wang ball gown with matching opera gloves at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards:
20.
When she arrived to the 2023 Met Gala in this sexy black and white dress with cutouts:
21.
When she made biker shorts work with a dress while out in Soho in 2023:
22.
When she rocked brown Michael Kors to their 2024 runway show:
23.
And finally, when she attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in this beautiful black sheer gown by Alberta Ferretti:
