Each year on April 30, citizens across the Czech Republic gather for Čarodějnice, a festival where burning "winter witches" — dummies built from sticks, straw, and other materials — is the main event. The warmth from the fire is said to get rid of the last of the cold, forcing evil witches to go away until next winter. But it's not all dark — for dinner, sausages are roasted over the fire, and there are plenty of drinks and dancing.