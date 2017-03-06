Get Our News App
18 Sublime, Magical, And Unique Ways To Chill Out…
This Bunny Quiz Will Reveal The Location Of Your…
Kansas Bar Shooting Suspect Allegedly Asked Victims…
57 Crushing Moments Of Culture Shock I’ve Had Since…
We Took A DNA Test To See If We Were Actually… video
Adele Cancelled A Mosquito’s Life After It Came For…
People Are Obsessed With This Little Girl’s Simple…
Tribunal Fees Are Putting Women Off Taking Sexist…
18 Things Sober People Want You To Know
Tech

Twitter Suspends, Then Re-Instates White Supremacist David Duke

Twitter is in the process of cracking down on its decade-long abuse and harassment problem.

Charlie Warzel
Charlie Warzel
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Today Twitter suspended and then re-instated the account of former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan and senate candidate David Duke. For a period on Monday morning, Duke’s account is inaccessible, displaying a message that the account has been taken offline. By 2:00 P.M. EST on Monday afternoon, the account was reinstated. Duke tweeted that he wasn’t sure why the account was taken down.

While its currently not clear which specific tweets brought about the suspension, Duke is well known on Twitter for his White Nationalist and political rhetoric. In the run up to and after the 2016 election, Duke has been a vocal proponent of Donald Trump and a number of his domestic policies.

View this image ›

Duke also mixes it up, picking fights with politicians, liberals, and celebrities. Last month, Duke got in a prolonged Twitter fight with actor Chris Evans, who plays Captain America. “Why does Chris Evans, who plays the Jewish inspired super hero, Captain America, hate the women of his people so much? #WhiteGenocide,” Duke tweeted at the actor.

Most recently, Duke was tweeting about this weekend’s dueling Trump and anti-Trump protests in places like Berkeley, California, causing some to wonder on Twitter if Duke was inciting pro-Trump supporters toward violence.

Duke’s brief suspension comes at a time when Twitter is making a concerted, public effort to crack down on its abuse problem. Since January, the company has rolled out better spam filters and algorithmic tools to de-prioritize egg accounts and comments from trolls. The company also started relying on algorithms last week to police accounts for violating rules. It’s unclear whether the suspension was the result of any new algorithmic abuse prevention practices. Twitter has yet to respond to a request for comment.

White nationalist, Richard Spencer, (who was banned from Twitter recently on a technicality and later reinstated) tweeted and suggested that those angered by Duke’s suspension should join a crowdsourced lawsuit to sue Twitter for discrimination.

For Duke’s part, he appears hopeful that the (potentially mistaken) suspension and re-instatement will help him get a verified Twitter account.

Never had my account verified, though everyone knows this account is mine. Hopefully one day I'll get the blue chec… https://t.co/zymwG9mvlS

— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke)


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Charlie Warzel is a senior writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Warzel reports on and writes about the intersection of tech and culture.
Contact Charlie Warzel at charlie.warzel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
A Murder In Berkeley Gave The Far-Right Its Perfect Perp

by Jessica Testa

Connect With Tech
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing