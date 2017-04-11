Did Sean Spicer Get His Hitler Line From A Fox Business Interview?

In an attempt to draw attention to the horror of last week's chemical weapons attack in Syria, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday appeared to give credit to Adolf Hitler for exercising a measure of self-control: "You had a — someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons," Spicer said to stunned reporters in the briefing room.



The remark went viral. It was immediately fact-checked by MSNBC, with a chyron that read "(Hitler Gassed Millions)." On Twitter, the statement was widely interpreted as a denial of the Holocaust. Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called for Spicer to be fired. Prominent pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said the remark "shows how historically ignorant his crew is."

Spicer later attempted to clarify his remarks. "In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust, however, I was trying to draw a contrast of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on innocent people," he told NBC News. On Tuesday evening, he appeared on CNN to apologize further.



Still, the Hitler comparison was jarring and unexpected — an unforced error, even if it was meant in good faith and not intended as a denial of the Holocaust, as it was interpreted by many: