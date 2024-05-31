    We Want To Know The Most Jaw-Dropping Secret You've Kept From Your Parents

    We want to know your dirty little secret.

    Chantelle Adanna Agbro
    by Chantelle Adanna Agbro

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    It's a universal truth that everyone has at least one secret they've kept from their parents.

    It's not uncommon for us to hold onto a few things, perhaps even taking one of those secrets to the grave. You're not alone in this, trust me.

    Our love and appreciation for our parents is immense, but there’s often a line we hesitate to cross, fearing embarrassment or disappointment. Parenting styles differ, but I bet you’ve never shared that convenient after-school detour to your crush's house when you were supposed to be studying.

    How about that infamous end-of-the-year party that you were specifically instructed not to even think about but that you threw anyway when your parents left the country for their anniversary? These are the things we told white lies about, but I know they are probably worse, and guess what? That's okay; it's part of growing up. It’s a part of growing pains.

    Whatever that secret, the bottom line is that life isn’t linear, we humans are not perfect, and the best truth yet is that our parents were not born yesterday. Odds are, if we have a secret we never told, they’ve already suspected it, or would not be surprised at your confession.

    Share a secret you learned about your parents in the comments, or submit your secret using this Google form if you'd prefer to stay anonymous. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.