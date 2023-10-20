Your Ovarian Cancer Questions Answered By Experts

About 10% to 15% of ovarian cancers can be linked to a family history of breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, uterine, colorectal, and some other types of cancer. Two genetic conditions that can run in families and can increase your risk of ovarian cancer are Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer syndrome and Lynch syndrome. These are caused by harmful changes to genes (genetic mutations) that can be inherited from either side of your family. For that reason, it’s important to learn your family history of cancers in women and men on both sides of your family and share this information with your doctor. Ask your family about the types of cancers that family members have been diagnosed with and the age they were diagnosed. Share this and all other information you collect about your family history of cancer with your doctor and ask if genetic counseling and testing are right for you. If you know you have a high risk of ovarian cancer, there are things you can do to lower your risk.



CDC’s new mobile health app My Family Health Portrait: Cancer helps you collect your family’s history of cancer and can help you understand your risk for breast, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. Android users can download the app from Google Play, and iOS users can download the app from the App Store.

