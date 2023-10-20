Your Ovarian Cancer Questions Answered By Experts

In a previous article, we invited our readers to ask us anything about ovarian cancer. We've gotten questions about a range of topics, like signs and symptoms and risk factors. Here, we've compiled the most important, most commonly asked questions, with answers provided by experts at CDC.
“My paternal grandmother died of ovarian cancer. It seemed to come out of nowhere and then she was very sick. What is the genetic risk of also getting ovarian cancer? What are the biggest signs of having ovarian cancer?” —Cat
About 10% to 15% of ovarian cancers can be linked to a family history of breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, uterine, colorectal, and some other types of cancer. Two genetic conditions that can run in families and can increase your risk of ovarian cancer are Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer syndrome and Lynch syndrome. These are caused by harmful changes to genes (genetic mutations) that can be inherited from either side of your family. For that reason, it’s important to learn your family history of cancers in women and men on both sides of your family and share this information with your doctor. Ask your family about the types of cancers that family members have been diagnosed with and the age they were diagnosed. Share this and all other information you collect about your family history of cancer with your doctor and ask if genetic counseling and testing are right for you. If you know you have a high risk of ovarian cancer, there are things you can do to lower your risk.
CDC’s new mobile health app My Family Health Portrait: Cancer helps you collect your family’s history of cancer and can help you understand your risk for breast, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. Android users can download the app from Google Play, and iOS users can download the app from the App Store.
“Is there a regular test you can take, like a Pap smear, that can warn you of ovarian cancer signs?” —Melissa S.
Unfortunately, right now there is no reliable way to screen for ovarian cancer. Pap and HPV tests do not screen for ovarian cancer; they help prevent cervical cancer or find it early. It’s important to stay up-to-date with those screenings and continue your gynecologic care even after having babies and after menopause.
“What are some early warning signs of getting ovarian cancer? Is there anything I should look out for?” —Emily B.
Signs like unusual vaginal bleeding and discharge, pain or pressure in the pelvis, or abdominal bloating could be signs of ovarian cancer but may also be caused by something that isn’t cancer. It’s important to know what’s normal for your body and see a doctor if any changes concern you. One important thing you can do to understand and manage your risk for ovarian cancer is to share your family history of cancer with your doctor.
“Are there any conditions or circumstances that mean you’d be more likely to develop ovarian cancer in your lifetime? For instance, endometriosis.” —Jane
There is no way to know for sure if you will get ovarian cancer. There are several factors that increase your risk, including having endometriosis. Your risk is also higher if you are middle-aged or older or have never given birth. Being overweight or having obesity increases your risk of getting ovarian cancer. Keeping a healthy weight may lower your risk for ovarian cancer. Having a family history of certain types of cancer also raises your risk. If any of these risk factors is true for you, it doesn’t mean you will get ovarian cancer. You should speak to your doctor about your risk, including your family history of cancer, and work with them to better understand and manage your risk. If you don’t know your family history of cancer, CDC has tips on ways to start the conversation.
“If I have a friend or a loved one with ovarian cancer, how can I support them and offer sympathy? Are there resources?” —Anonymous
If you are supporting a friend or loved one with cancer, there are ways to help them stay mentally and physically healthy during and after treatment. Be sensitive to their feelings and encourage them to talk to you and other family members and friends. Help them stay physically active to lower their risk of depression by inviting them for a walk or other activities that they are able to do. It’s important to know that survivors may need you even when their treatment is over, and your role may change over time. Support can range from providing emotional support to helping with daily tasks like household chores, providing meals or childcare, going to the doctor with them, and more.