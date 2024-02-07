Skip To Content
Here’s What To Expect From Bode And Six Other “Fire Country” Characters In Season 2

Don’t miss Fire Country Season 2, premiering on CBS Friday, Feb. 16, at 9 p.m. ET and streaming on Paramount+.

Sound the alarm, ’cause Fire Country is back with Season 2! The first season left us with so many questions: How will Bode get out of prison? Will Gabriela wait for him or move on? Here’s a look at seven Fire Country characters, where they left off in Season 1, and what to expect in Season 2.

🚨🚨 SEASON 1 SPOILERS AHEAD. 🚨🚨

1. Bode Leone

Bode at his parole hearing
Where he left off: Whew, Bode went through a lot, facing one bad situation after another. After falsely confessing to drug dealing at Three Rock, Bode ended up where he started — in prison. 

What to expect: We’ll likely catch a glimpse of Bode’s life in lockup as he attempts to find his way out. Maybe, just maybe, he'll get a little help from his pals at Three Rock. Still, it won't be easy!

2. Gabriela Perez

Gabriela in her firefighter&#x27;s uniform
Where she left off: Gabriela, Bode, and Jake were all enmeshed in a juicy love triangle, with Gabriela dumping Jake for Bode. The drama! Just when things were heating up, Bode broke it off with Gabriela, who, honestly, was too good for him anyway. And boy, did he know it. 

What to expect: With Bode now in prison, we'll likely see Gabriela explore romance elsewhere. Throughout Season 1, Gabriela longed for more out of her small-town life, so maybe she'll pursue a new path in Season 2. 

3. Jake Crawford

Jake in his firefighter&#x27;s uniform
Where he left off: Jake lost the battle for Gabriela’s affection, but our hometown hero didn’t stay heartbroken for long. Jake fell for Cara, Bode’s high school girlfriend, whose kid sister is actually the secret baby she had at 19. Whether the baby is Bode’s remains unconfirmed. Deliciously scandalous!

What to expect: We’ll likely see Jake and Cara’s relationship blossom in Season 2, and hopefully we’ll know more about Cara’s secret daughter, whose paternal origins remain a mystery. Is she Bode’s, and would Jake be okay with that? So many questions!

4. Vince Leone

A close-up of Vince
Where he left off: Vince was understandably shocked that Bode was denied parole. On top of that, Vince’s wife, Sharon, was still in need of a kidney donor, and the only viable match was Vince’s brother, Luke, who has a thing for her. Awkward.

What to expect: We’ll likely see Vince fight for his family, whether that’s helping Bode get out of prison or supporting Sharon in their marriage. There will be trouble in paradise for sure, but cross your fingers that they'll pull through. Vince and Sharon must be protected at all costs!

5. Sharon Leone

Sharon with the Three Rock crew
Where she left off: Sharon lost Bode to the prison system yet again. As though she didn't have enough on her plate, Sharon needed a new kidney, but thank goodness she was able to get the transplant. 

What to expect: Now that Sharon has a new kidney, she's ready to recover, move on, and be happy in pursuit of a stress-free life! Although one big question looms: Will Sharon recover from her second heartbreak in losing Bode?

6. Manny Perez

Manny in his firefighter&#x27;s uniform
Where he left off: As captain of Three Rock Con Camp, Manny supported Bode's journey at Three Rock, so of course he felt betrayed when Bode’s drug test came back positive.

What to expect: We’ll likely see Manny grapple with Bode's return to prison after placing so much faith in him. He'll also face a major setback at Cal Fire, where he'll have to prove himself worthy once again.

7. Eve Edwards

Eve in her firefighter&#x27;s uniform
Where she left off: Eve and Jake’s friendship hit a rocky patch over a high school secret. At one of their missions, Eve was rescued at the expense of a colleague's life. Whew, rough.

What to expect: Things won't get any easier for Eve. She'll take on a difficult role, testing her in ways she’s never been challenged before. She'll spend much of Season 2 figuring out the kind of firefighter she wants to be.

We can speculate all we want, but there's only one way to find out what will become of our favorite Fire Country characters...by watching Season 2!

Fire Country Season 2 premieres on CBS Friday, Feb. 16, at 9/8c and streams on Paramount+.

